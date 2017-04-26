Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Charlevoix County's state legislators vote on switchblade law, scooters, school debt payment, property transfer tax

— April 26, 2017
Take a look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan State Rep. and Senator voted recently.

MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit http://www.MichiganVotes.org.
House Bill 4080, Authorize new energy-related purchase/debt scheme for schools: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate – To include schools in a scheme authorized by a 2016 law for counties, which lets them contract with vendors for energy efficiency projects, and pay for these with money the projects are supposed to save (or from regular tax revenue if savings don’t appear).
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

Senate Bill 245, Repeal switchblade ban: Passed 36 to 1 in the Senate
To repeal the state law against owning, selling or possessing a switchblade knife, “the blade or blades of which can be opened by the flick of a button.” The sponsor of the bill says the ban is outdated and unevenly enforced.
Schmidt – Y

Senate Bill 160, License Polaris “Slingshot” type vehicles as a motorcycle: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate – To revise the regulations on motorcycles in the state vehicle code so they also apply to “autocycles,” in particular to three wheeled vehicles like the Polaris “Slingshot.” Under current law vehicles like this happen to fit a particular definition requiring they be enclosed and have other car-like features such as windshields and wipers.
Schmidt – Y

Senate Bill 150, Require agencies disclose federal aid requests to legislature: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate
To require state agencies that apply for any form of federal or other financial assistance to notify legislative leaders, relevant committees and the legislature’s fiscal agencies within 10 days, with the notice including any conditions or stipulations associated with receiving the assistance.
Schmidt – Y

Senate Bill 78, Expand property transfer taxable value “pop up” exception: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To exempt from the property tax assessment “pop up” the transfer of a decedent’s principle residence to a family member, for up to two years. The “pop up” is the provision of the 1994 Proposal A tax limitation initiative that makes a property’s market value the basis of property tax assessments when it is sold, rather than the capped (and lower) “taxable value” of the previous owner.
Schmidt – Y

MichiganVotes.org
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

 

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799