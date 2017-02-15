Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / News / Region/State / Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work

Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work

— February 15, 2017

Here is a look at what Charlevoix County’s Michigan State Representative and Senator are working on down in Lansing.

Senate Bill 40, Expand state subsidies for particular companies on state line: Passed 24 to 13 in the Senate

To let particular businesses that are near the state line, and that have been selected by political appointees on a state ‘economic development’ program board, to each collect up to $10 million in state business subsidies for hiring people who do not live in Michigan.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

Senate Bill 35, Regulate the “millionaire party” business: Passed 34 to 3 in the Senate
To establish regulations for charitable “millionaire party” gambling events that include casino games, in a manner that accommodates charities contracting out their operation to a “charitable gaming service” that provides the service for multiple charities at a single location, one after another. The bill would establish a licensing regime covering both the charities and the service companies. This would recognize and accommodate an evolved system where a person can gamble at a particular location on most days, with the proceeds going to a different charitable organization at different hours.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

Senate Bill 36, Authorize parents putting special needs child fingerprints in state database: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To allow the parents of a child or youth with special health care needs to have the child’s fingerprints and photo submitted to a statewide registration system.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit http://www.MichiganVotes.org.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

 

