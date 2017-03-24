Charlevoix County’s legislators Cole, Schmidt vote on senate, house bills

Michiganvotes.org offers a look at how your Michigan State legislators are voting on the latest …

Michiganvotes.org offers a look at how your Michigan State legislators are voting on the latest bills. Following are some of the more recent votes by 37th District State Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District State Rep. Triston Cole.

• Senate Bill 46, Revise emergency vehicle flashing lights requirement: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To eliminate a requirement that flashing lights be mounted on the roof of an authorized emergency vehicle. These vehicles would still have to have flashing emergency lights; they just wouldn’t have to be on the roof.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y