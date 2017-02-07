Charlevoix County’s legislators at work— February 7, 2017
This week the Senate adopted a multi-bill criminal justice, parole and probation reform package, highlights of which are reported here.
House members received their committee assignments last week and will hold their first meetings next week.
• Senate Bill 19, Cut off parole absconders from welfare: Passed 34 to 1 in the Senate
To cut off any cash welfare or food stamp benefits given to an individual who absconds from parole.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
• Senate Bill 14, Pay employers who hire parolees: Passed 34 to 1 in the Senate
To authorize grants of up to $2,400 to an employer who hires an individual currently on probation or parole, capped at $7,200 annually for an employer who hires more than one.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
• Senate Bill 13, Cap penalties for technical parole violations: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate
To cap at 30 days in jail the penalty for probationers who commit technical probation violations, except for multiple offenses.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
• Senate Bill 12, Facilitate release of medically frail prisoners: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate
To authorize expedited prisoner commutation hearings and procedures if this is requested by the governor for a particular prisoner, and the request is based in part on the individual’s medical condition.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
• Senate Bill 22, Ban housing young adult prisoners with older ones: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate
To require the Department of Corrections to only house inmates aged 18 to 22 with others in that age range, unless specific circumstances prevent this.
37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting