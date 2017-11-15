Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month

The “Veteran of the Month” for November 2017 is Norman Campbell Mathers Jr. Born on …

The “Veteran of the Month” for November 2017 is Norman Campbell Mathers Jr. Born on May 25th, 1936 in Arbroath, Scotland, he attended school in Scotland and England.

Mathers immigrated to the United States, with his parents, in 1948, at the age of twelve, and attended Lowrey High School, in Dearborn, Michigan graduating in the class of 1954.

Mathers became a United States citizen on April 26th, 1955.

Mathers attended Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan graduating in the Class of June 1959 with degrees Psychology and Sociology.

On August 13th, 1959 Mathers was inducted into the Army interring into active service in Detroit, and following basic training, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was reassigned to San Antonio, Texas for advanced training and on to Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado for advanced training in neuropsychiatric procedures.

He was than reassigned to Fort Carson, Colorado and served as an operating room specialist and lived off base in Colorado Springs.

On December 26th, 1959 Mathers married Barbara Ann Grabiec (Kohler), in a Church wedding, in Detroit.

On June 29th, 1961 Mathers was promoted to Technical Sergeant and on August 11th, 1961 he was transferred to US Army Control Group (annual training) 6th U.S. Army Corps.

On August 12th, 1965 Mathers completed his military obligation and received an Honorable Discharge and was awarded The Good Conduct Medal.

Following release from active duty they lived in Aurora, Colorado and he worked for the city as Deputy Clerk and later he worked as a Claims Adjuster for an insurance company.

In the spring of 1965 they moved back to Michigan where he worked for Chrysler and later for Automotive Molding in Warren, Michigan.

After being laid off Mathers worked for Chrysler in the Customer Relations Department until his retirement in 1998.

They bought property off Camp Ten Road in 1984, built their home in 1992 and moved north in January 2000.

He enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Austrailia, New Zealand and Hawaii.

He loved to fish and made Crafts to sell at the Boyne City Farmers Market, but his main hobby was reading and he will always be remembered for the smile on his face.

On July 2nd, 2017 Norman Campbell Mathers Jr. answered the final call and is being honored by his wife Barbara and his extended family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.