Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Clifford Grose

Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Clifford Grose

— July 18, 2017

The “Veteran of the Month” for July 2017 is Clifford Eugene Grose.

Born December 30th, 1935 in Petoskey, Michigan, he attended school in Oxford, Michigan graduating in the class of 1953 from Oxford High School and attended North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

 

On January 19th, 1953 Grose enlisted in the Michigan National Guard in Pontiac, Michigan and was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 125th Infantry serving as a Gunner in a Machine Gun Platoon.

On June 25th, 1953 Grose qualified as Marksman with the M1 rifle and M1 carbine and on August 10th, 1954 he qualified as Marksman with the 45 caliber Pistol, while setting a new high course record score. On April 23rd, 1955 in Lake Orion Grose married Barbara Caverly and went to work for Fisher Body in Pontiac until 1970 when he moved to Ellsworth, Michigan going to work for Dura Automotive in East Jordan, Michigan retiring in June of 1994.

Grose received an Honorable Discharge from The National Guard of Michigan on January 18th, 1959 having attained the rank of Specialist Third Class and received a Commendation for his faithful performance of duty, having a 100% drill attendance record including all formations and annual field training.

During retirement Grose enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his family.
On June 14th, 1995, at his home in Ellsworth, Clifford Eugene Grose answered the final call and is being honored by his extended family.

To honor any deceased, honorably discharged, U.S. military veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.

 

