Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson

The “Veteran of the Month” for September 2017 is Allen Leroy Lawson.

Born on August 20th, 1937 in Petoskey, Michigan and grew up in Boyne City, Michigan where he completed the 8th grade and left school.

He convinced his mother to sign for him when he turned 17 and enlisted in the Navy on September 23rd, 1954 entering into active duty in Detroit, Michigan and received basic training at the Naval Training Station at Great Lakes, Illinois and also completed his education and received a Government Education Diploma.

Lawson was reassigned to the USS Steuben County, Landing Ship Transport LST-1138, serving as a Motorboat Operator.

On July 17th, 1958 Lawson was transferred to the Naval Reserves while at the Naval Recruiting Station, San Diego, California and on October 13th, 1958 he reenlisted in the Navy entering into active duty in Detroit.

He was assigned to the USS Francis Marion, Attack Transport Ship APA-249, serving as a Motor Boat Operator.

On October 12th, 1962 Lawson received an Honorable Discharge after serving 7 years, 9 months and 25 days active service, of which 3 years, 9 months and 19 days were foreign or sea service and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

He loved life and had varied interests and learning opportunities.

Whether a hobby or an occupation he simply used common sense and the desire to give the best of himself.

He loved being interactive with people, laughing, joking or just listening. His wit added to his gift of humor and he brought joy to others and made their lives easier.

He sang in the choir, sat on the Deacon’s Board, organized the Christmas dinner, served as an Elder and took on the responsibilities of Custodian.

On May 31st, 2017 Allen Leroy Lawson answered the final call and is being honored by his wife, of 42 years, Jenny and their extended family.

