Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
September 22, 2017 - Forgiving the unforgivable
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14
September 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson
September 22, 2017 - Survey says Charlevoix County among healthiest places in Michigan
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10
September 22, 2017 - Ramblers Sept. 15 football, cheer clinic, booster of the year photos
September 19, 2017 - Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24
September 19, 2017 - Amy Wieland named Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Executive Director
September 19, 2017 - #421 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 20
September 19, 2017 - Northern Michigan fall highway cleanup starts Saturday
September 15, 2017 - Horton Bay Bridge Walk photos
September 15, 2017 - First day of school in Boyne City
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
Home / Featured / News / Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson

Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson

— September 22, 2017

The “Veteran of the Month” for September 2017 is Allen Leroy Lawson.

Born on August 20th, 1937 in Petoskey, Michigan and grew up in Boyne City, Michigan where he completed the 8th grade and left school.

 

He convinced his mother to sign for him when he turned 17 and enlisted in the Navy on September 23rd, 1954 entering into active duty in Detroit, Michigan and received basic training at the Naval Training Station at Great Lakes, Illinois and also completed his education and received a Government Education Diploma.

Lawson was reassigned to the USS Steuben County, Landing Ship Transport LST-1138, serving as a Motorboat Operator.

On July 17th, 1958 Lawson was transferred to the Naval Reserves while at the Naval Recruiting Station, San Diego, California and on October 13th, 1958 he reenlisted in the Navy entering into active duty in Detroit.

He was assigned to the USS Francis Marion, Attack Transport Ship APA-249, serving as a Motor Boat Operator.

On October 12th, 1962 Lawson received an Honorable Discharge after serving 7 years, 9 months and 25 days active service, of which 3 years, 9 months and 19 days were foreign or sea service and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

He loved life and had varied interests and learning opportunities.

Whether a hobby or an occupation he simply used common sense and the desire to give the best of himself.

He loved being interactive with people, laughing, joking or just listening. His wit added to his gift of humor and he brought joy to others and made their lives easier.

He sang in the choir, sat on the Deacon’s Board, organized the Christmas dinner, served as an Elder and took on the responsibilities of Custodian.

On May 31st, 2017 Allen Leroy Lawson answered the final call and is being honored by his wife, of 42 years, Jenny and their extended family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.

 

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930