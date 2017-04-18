Charlevoix County veteran Annalane Marie Groenink featured

The “Veteran of the Month” for April 2017 is Annalane Marie Groenink.

Born on April 29th, 1918 on the family farm on Peebles Road, Banks Township, Antrim County, Mich.

She attended and graduated from Bentley Hill Country School on Doctor Road in 1932 and worked for a couple years at home helping her mother with daily tasks and quilt making.

She then attended high school in Ellsworth, Mich. graduating in the class of 1938.

Groenink worked a year for Reid, Murdoch and Company canning factory as a food inspector in Ellsworth before going to Kalamazoo, Mich. in 1939 and graduating from Western Michigan’s College of Education with a teachers certificate in 1941 and taught at a country school near Muskegon, Mich.

Then on August 9th, 1943 she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps taking basic training at Daytona Beach, Fla.

From there she was reassigned to Fort Sill, Okla. and then to Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. to prepare for overseas duty.

On January 4th, 1945 she was reassigned to the Ordnance section of the 5th Army, departing the USA aboard the USS West Point arriving in the European Theater of Operations, Naples, Italy on January 14th, 1945 and in Florence on the 19th serving with 6716th WAC Headquarters Company, 5th Army as a clerk-typist recording munitions inventory from the ammunition dumps each day.

On September 25th, 1945 Groenink departed the European Theater of Operations arriving in the USA on October 4th, 1945 and on October 8th, 1945, at the Separation Center, Fort Dix, N.J. she received an Honorable Discharge having attained the rank of Technical Sergeant 5th Class and received the following decorations and citations: The Good Conduct Medal; The WAC Service Ribbon; and The European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars.

Groenink attended Bob Jones University for a semester and moved to Cal. for work, but instead reenlisted on September 20th, 1946 and on November 7th, 1946 she sailed to Occupied Japan on the Army hospital ship Comfort. She had the same job as before, but this time in Tokyo, Japan.

Following a medical problem she was returned to the USA arriving on June 23rd, 1947 and on June 27th 1947 was promoted to Sergeant and reassigned to Percy Jones Hospital, Battle Creek, Mich. where she worked until the hospital was disbanded and was reassigned to the Pentagon where she worked until June 8th, 1948 when she received Honorable Discharge at Fort Myer, Va. and was awarded the following awards: The European Theater of Operations Ribbon; The WW II Victory Medal and The Army of Occupation (Japan) Ribbon. Returning to Battle Creek, Groenink met and married Bernard Maurer, raised three children and worked many years as a secretary in a hospital laboratory and did substitute teaching.

The family enjoyed many car/camping trips to National Parks across the U.S. and she also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, an adopted tomcat and friendly dogs.

On October 29th, 2016 Annalane Marie (Groenink) Maurer answered the final call and is being honored by her family.

