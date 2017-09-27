Charlevoix County Sports Briefs

Here is a look at some of the recent scores and highlights from area sports …

Coaches are encouraged to e-mail their scores and game roundups to editor@boynegazette.com.

BOYNE SOCCER 9-17

Submitted by Boyne City High School Soccer Coach Nick Baic.

Boyne City HS Boys soccer played Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 17 at Sault Ste. Marie.

Boyne prevailed 1-0 with a goal in the second half by William Seaver on an assist from his brother, David Seaver.

The team played very well overall and the defense of Logan Culver, Jacob Dean, Jonah Leaman and Corben Wilhelm was outstanding. Ian Meier also played well, saving 8 shots on goal.

Hot Dog Invitational

The East Jordan cross country teams competed at the Central Lake Hot Dog Invite this past Saturday-the girls placed 1st in Division 4, while the boys placed 2nd.

“I’m very proud of all of our kids that competed,” said coach Matt Peterson. “They did a great job managing themselves in hot/humid weather.”

Molly Kitson went from 12th at 800 meters to 2nd at the finish.

Jacob Moses ran a personal best time by over 1 1/2 minutes, and Katy Cary had over a minute drop.

“Great job to Joe and Sue Shay for putting on a first class event,” Peteron said.

Boys Medalists (top 20 finishers)

Ethan Nachazel

Ben Hardy

Caleb Carson

Aaron Nachazel

Girls Medalists (top 20 finishers)

Molly Kitson

Alie Pennington

Emily Zmikly

Boyne Volleyball

Sept. 21 results

Submitted by Boyne City Varsity Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate.

The Ramblers didn’t have their best performance of the night but it was enough to take down rivals Charlevoix in 4 sets to stay a perfect 4-0 in Conference.

The Ramblers were able to take charge in the first set with a dominating defensive performance to take down the Rayders 25-14.

Several defensive miscues and missed offensive opportunities let the Rayders back in for set two taking it 16-25.

Set three was a battle back and forth until the Ramblers were finally able to capitalize on several Rayder mistakes and win set three 25-23. The Ramblers were finally able to put there offense and defense together for set four looking like the typical Rambler squad that hits the floor rolling over the Rayders in that set 25-12.

Leading Ladies:

Sophomore Setter Annabelle Seelye: 2 aces, 5 kills, 11 assist, 30 digs

Senior Libero Kelsey Hubbard: 4 aces, 1 kill, 33 digs, 30 for 31 serve receptions

Senior Middle Hitter Katie McHugh: 4 kills, 2 blocks

Junior Outside Hitter Molly Burch: 7 kills, 8 for 9 serve receptions, 10 digs

Senior Middle Hitter Kendra Kruzel did a great job at the net tonight

Cora Hauger, Kelsey Hubbard, Kendra Kruzel, Molly Burch, Sydney Hausler all 100% serving.

“This was 100% a team effort tonight. We knew going into the night that no matter what the games were going to be intense and we were going to have to play our best and that’s exactly what happened. Our senior leadership tonight from, Hubbard, McHugh, Coates, and Kruzel was exactly what the team needed to get through the 4 games. These 4 seniors stepped up and took control of what needed to be done. I was very impressed with what they did tonight. “ Mallory Slate

Boyne City’s Freshmen and JV teams won tonight as well.

Sept. 19 results

The Boyne City volleyball team lost a hard fought three games against hosts Sault Ste. Marie.

The Ramblers dropped the first set 22-25 with 7 unanswered points served by the Soo.

The second set Boyne city’s defense struggled adjusting to the Soos hitters and dropped that set 18-25.

The Ramblers were able to get back into the third set due to sophomore Annabelle Seelye’s serving but the rally was just too late and they dropped the third set 22-25.

Leading the Ramblers were:

Sophomore setter Annabelle Seelye: 3 aces and 15 assists

Senior Libero Kelsey Hubbard: 2 aces, 18 digs, perfect from the serve line

Senior Middle Hitter Katie McHugh: 5 kills, 2 blocks

Senior Outside Hitter Tyla Coates: 5 kills and 9 digs

Junior Outside Hitter Molly Burch: 6 kills and 7 digs

“I was very proud of the way the girls came out to play tonight. The Soo did a great job of being able to fight back each and every set so kudos to them. Katie McHugh and Kelsey Hubbard did fabulos for us tonight and really both of them were a big part of our sucess. I am hoping that practice goes well tomorrow there are definitely something we need to improve on going into what’s going to be a tough conference match against Charlevoix on Thursday. It’s doesn’t matter who is the better team when Boyne and Charlevoix play it’s who wants it more and I hope that’s my girls on Thursday.”