Charlevoix County sophomores, juniors apply now for D.C. tour

Great Lakes Energy (GLE) is looking for six high school sophomores or juniors whose parents or guardians live on GLE lines for a once-in-a-lifetime leadership travel opportunity this summer.

From the battlefields of Gettysburg to the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C., the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour will explore leadership lessons from our nation’s history and immerse participants in the cooperative spirit.