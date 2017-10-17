CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – Public hearing on Hayes Township zoning ordinance

The Hayes Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the …

The Hayes Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the Hayes Township Zoning Ordinance beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 24, at the Hayes Township Hall, located at 091954 Old US-31 North, in Charlevoix.

The subject Zoning Ordinance amendments are as follows:

1. Article III – Amendment to Section 3.14 Waterfront Regulations

2. Article III – Amendment to Section 3.24.1 Landscaping

3. Article V – Amendments to Section 5.02 Plot Plan and 5.03 Site Plan Review (All Districts)

4. Article V – Addition of Section 5.04 Waterfront Development Review

All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing and comment on the proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments.

Additionally, hard copies can be viewed at the Hayes Township office.

For additional information, contact Larry Sullivan, Zoning Administrator at (231) 497-9360 or email zoning@hayestownshipmi.gov or Marlene Golovich, Hayes Township Clerk at 547-6961 or email clerk@hayestownshipmi.gov.

Written comments may be submitted in advance of the public hearing to:

Clerk, Marlene Golovich, 09195 Old US 31 N, Charlevoix, MI 49720