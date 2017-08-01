Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Aug. 3

— August 1, 2017

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., Charlevoix.

The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.

The agenda packet is below.

