Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Aug. 3— August 1, 2017
The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in …
The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., Charlevoix.
The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.
The agenda packet is below.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Charlevoix County clerk and courts filingsAugust 1, 2017
-
Boyne Police logs July 10-16August 1, 2017
-
OPINION: Let those who wish to serve in the military do soAugust 1, 2017
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (19)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (265)
- Featured (964)
- Free (706)
- Gazette (97)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,562)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (47)
- Obits (70)
- OP-ED (103)
- Photo Galleries (69)
- Region/State (184)
- Sports (41)