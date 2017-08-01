Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Aug. 3

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in …

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., Charlevoix.

The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.

The agenda packet is below.