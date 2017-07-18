Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
July 19, 2017 - Chris Christie’s Beachgate a good example of why so many distrust news media
July 18, 2017 - July 25 home ownership fair in Boyne City
July 18, 2017 - Marina work, new industrial district top Boyne City Commission business
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Clifford Grose
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings
July 18, 2017 - International children’s choir concert coming to Boyne
July 18, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 26 – July 2
July 18, 2017 - Better broadband internet coming to Beaver Island
July 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County: looking for a job? Every Speedway store in Michigan holding open interviews
July 18, 2017 - #412 Boyne City Gazette July 19
July 13, 2017 - Wilson Township, Charlevoix County, board of review public meeting
July 12, 2017 - M-32, I-75 business loop resurfacing in Gaylord starts July 17
July 12, 2017 - New name, services, and hires at Charlevoix BASES Recovery Center
July 12, 2017 - Boyne City Farmers Market 4th Annual Food Truck Rally
July 12, 2017 - Boyne commissioners consider water service expansion, dog fitness trail, new software, fencing fix
July 12, 2017 - Ingrid Day hired as new Boyne Main Street assistant
July 12, 2017 - More options for North Central Michigan College engineering students
July 12, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café talk on perceptions of Christians
July 12, 2017 - Charlevoix County 2017 summer events
July 12, 2017 - Boyne, East Jordan, Charlevoix college graduates
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Charlevoix County: looking for a job? Every Speedway store in Michigan holding open interviews

Charlevoix County: looking for a job? Every Speedway store in Michigan holding open interviews

— July 18, 2017

Speedway to hire more than 2,000 employees

Speedway LLC (Speedway), the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated convenience stores with approximately 2,730 stores in 21 states, is looking to hire more than 2,000 employees across nine states to fill existing and growth-related positions.

Speedway is seeking to fill leadership positions, including shift leader trainees and co-manager trainees.

A variety of full-time and part-time store positions also are available, including customer service representatives, who primarily serve customers, and food service specialists, who help maintain food and beverage programs.

Speedway will hold open interviews at every store in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia on Tuesday July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional details can be found at speedway.com.

Full-time Speedway employees have the option to elect health, dental, and vision coverage immediately upon enrollment.

In addition, all Speedway employees enjoy the added benefit of a company-funded retirement plan as well as a 401k plan.

Speedway matches 117 percent, up to the first 6 percent of an employee’s 401k contributions.

This benefit is available immediately to all part-time and full-time employees.

Participants are considered to be vested immediately and will see the employer contribution deposited into their 401k accounts on a weekly basis.

Speedway also offers flexible schedules, monthly bonuses and tuition reimbursement for all positions.

Interested candidates should plan to attend the open interviews in person.

Those unable to attend can complete an application at speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway location for job information.

Related Articles

Weather

66° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  