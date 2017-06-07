Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature

Local residents and lawmakers react to Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley’s recent proposal to do just that in what he is calling a “Clean Michigan Government” initiative.

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS & CHRIS FAULKNOR

Would you support a constitutional amendment to make Michigan’s legislature a part-time governing body?

“Michigan is one of only nine states with a full-time, year-around legislature,” Calley said in a May 30 speech. “And, it really begs the question: why? We sure don’t need any more laws or regulations than other states.”

Calley went on to say that he is organizing and leading an initiative to amend the Michigan constitution, and to implement a part-time legislature that would cut pay and ban retiree healthcare and pensions for legislators.

“The status quo currently spreads about 90 days of session over the entire year—and then pays the fourth highest wages in the country,” said Calley. “Our people deserve better. We need to clean that up.

My proposal limits the legislature to 90 consecutive days of session and cuts the pay by more than half—setting it equal to what our teachers are paid.”

He added, “There’ll still be plenty of time to do the state’s business. There will just be less time for procrastination. Less time for politics and posturing. Less time for proposing thousands of new laws each year. Sometimes, less is more.”

Views from right & left

• 105th District Michigan State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) gave the Boyne City Gazette a statement in response to Calley’s plan.

“I have supported part-time legislatures in the past,” said Cole. “The devil is in the details. We have to ensure that the elected representatives, and the Senate maintain control of the legislative process.”

He added, “We cannot allow more power to be centered with unelected bureaucrats.”

Cole also said the balance must include maintaining constituent services and the things legislators do helping constituents navigate the political and regulatory system.

“I am looking forward to seeing the proposed ballot question,” said Cole. “It will be up to the people of Michigan to decide.”

• Liberal think tank Progress Michigan opposes Calley’s initiative.

“Corporate lobbyists already have too much power in Lansing and this proposal would only exacerbate that problem,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “Term limits have created a revolving door of elected officials, while lobbyists continue to have the power, influence, and institutional knowledge of state government and this scheme would make that even worse. It’s not surprising that right-wing elected officials like Brian Calley and Bill Schuette support this idea because the move would place more power in the hands of the governor. We need real political reform that returns the power back to the people, not concentrating it more in the hands of corporate interests.”

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Calley says his initiative will, among other benefits, save taxpayers millions of dollars.

“My initiative will open up the potential for so many more people, from all walks of life, to serve because it does not require them to abandon their careers in the real world in order to participate,” he said. “My initiative will make the system more efficient. Get in, get the important work done and go back home.”

And, Calley added, “My initiative will result in better laws because it ensures that legislators live most of their lives under the laws they make.”

Local opinions

• Charlevoix County Transit Director Jill Drury said the proposal could go either way.

“I feel like it could be good or bad depending on how their time directly working in their respective offices and on the floor could be compromised, not to mention the time they’d have available to spend in their districts,” she said. “I have a good working relationship with our representative and senator and I think if they were part-time, it would make it more difficult for constituents to meet with them and for them to give their districts the time they deserve under current term limits.”

• Hudson Township Clerk Frank Wasylewski said he does not support a part-time legislature.

“The operation of our state is too important to run haphazardly,” he said. “I think there’s a misnomer that ‘over-legislation’ is the result of a full-time legislature. In reality, the real issue is term-limits. In order to prove they’re effective during their six short years of office, a plethora of legislation is proposed so as to leave their mark.”

• Local resident GT Long has some concerns about the measure.

“My problem with a part-time legislature is that it makes lobbyists and the governor stronger than what they are today,” he said. “They will be the ones with institutional knowledge of the legislature and state government.”

Long added, “Part-time people have part-time interests. I think the voters will suffer, so I am against it.”

• Susanne March, a substitute teacher, said she supports a part-time legislature.

“I believe that those in government are to be there to serve and not making a living as a politician,” she said. “I think the decision-making process will be different when they are fulfilling their obligation to the state and needing to get that accomplished in a shorter period of time; knowing they will be spending the rest of the year in a regular job.”

• Retiree John McNabb is against the idea.

“If they are actually doing their job right and conscientiously, it is far more than a full-time job,” he said. “But, far too many of them see it as a position with no oversight, and slack off. Better public oversight would be much more effective.”

McNabb added, “Maybe a citizen oversight panel would help.”

• Dee Hawkins said, “Yes. We have more than enough laws. If anything we need anti-legislators whose sole job is to get rid of laws. And the wage and benefits should be so low as to not be a motivator for involvement.”

Taking action

According to Calley, previous attempts by other lawmakers to do similar work have failed because the system is resistant to reform.

“I am taking it directly to the boss—we, the people of Michigan,” he said. “With their help, we will clean it up! What you will see over this summer is the most high-tech, effective grassroots movement to amend Michigan’s constitution, ever. We will knock on hundreds of thousands of doors. Maybe even a million.”

For more info on Calley’s initiative, go to www.CleanMiGovt.org.