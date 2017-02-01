Charlevoix County law enforcement news

Animal cruelty arrest

On January 15, 2017, Justin Scott Fazio, born Nov. 2, 1986, was arrested by officers of the Boyne City Police Department, and charged with Animal Cruelty-Killing.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in the case, when the police arrived on the scene of the crime, an aunt of the cat’s owner, who had been caring for the animal, told officers that when she came home from work that day, Fazio, her boyfriend, was holding the dead cat by its neck.

The dead animal was recovered from a box in the garbage at the residence.

Fazio was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, a misdemeanor.

The killing of an animal without just cause is a felony under Michigan law, punishable by a maximum of four years in prison. However, Fazio has prior felony convictions in 2006 and 2014, and so was charged as a Habitual Offender-Third Offense, which increases the potential maximum penalty to eight years in prison.

Scam alert

Sheriff Chuck Vondra would like to warn citizens on another scam circulating. A subject calls claiming to be a Consumers’ Power representative. The representative advises the citizen he is calling to advise their electric bill is past due, and before the electricity is shut off they need to have credit information to set the account straight. The representative even gave the citizen a number to call to verify, only this number was also bogus. Please be very careful not to give any information over the telephone.

Break-in arrest

The Boyne City Police have arrested a man in connection with the breaking into a car on Christmas Eve. Cash, clothing and a handgun were reported missing from the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued shortly after the break-in for Nathan Matthew Hublick (32 years old) but he was evading arrest.

Boyne City Police Officers have been watching a residence where Hublick had been living.

On Tuesday evening, a male stepped out on the porch to smoke and officers were able to identify him as Hublick.

The Boyne City Officers, assisted by Charlevoix County Sheriff Deputies and their canine located Hublick hiding in the basement. Hublick was taken into custody without incident.

Matthew Hublick will be arraigned in the 90th district court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Boyne City Police Officers took the original report on December 24th, tracked the suspect to a residence, and then located the missing clothing in a travel bag near the suspect’s residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and located the missing firearm. An arrest warrant was issued for Hublick on December 26 and officers have been looking for him since then.