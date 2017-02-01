Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
February 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County law enforcement news
February 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan 9-15
February 1, 2017 - Proposed laws could affect Charlevoix County residents
February 1, 2017 - Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos
February 1, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder meets Netanyahu, speaks at Cybertech Conference on Israel trip
January 31, 2017 - Boyne joint boards talk housing, police, open space, pavilion, and more
January 31, 2017 - Boyne City Commission Jan. 24 coverage
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017
January 31, 2017 - Boyne library February events
January 31, 2017 - McLaren Charlevoix named in top 100 Critical Access Hospitals
January 30, 2017 - #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1
January 27, 2017 - Boyne Library MLK Day events in photos
January 27, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel
January 24, 2017 - 2017 Boyne chamber awards in photos
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
January 24, 2017 - Boyne planners consider 7.8-acre rezone for housing project
January 24, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8
January 24, 2017 - OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?
January 24, 2017 - Michigan Legislature begins again
Home / Featured / Free / News / Charlevoix County law enforcement news

Charlevoix County law enforcement news

— February 1, 2017

Animal cruelty arrest
On January 15, 2017, Justin Scott Fazio, born Nov. 2, 1986, was arrested by officers of the Boyne City Police Department, and charged with Animal Cruelty-Killing.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in the case, when the police arrived on the scene of the crime, an aunt of the cat’s owner, who had been caring for the animal, told officers that when she came home from work that day, Fazio, her boyfriend, was holding the dead cat by its neck.
The dead animal was recovered from a box in the garbage at the residence.
Fazio was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, a misdemeanor.
The killing of an animal without just cause is a felony under Michigan law, punishable by a maximum of four years in prison. However, Fazio has prior felony convictions in 2006 and 2014, and so was charged as a Habitual Offender-Third Offense, which increases the potential maximum penalty to eight years in prison.

Scam alert
Sheriff Chuck Vondra would like to warn citizens on another scam circulating. A subject calls claiming to be a Consumers’ Power representative. The representative advises the citizen he is calling to advise their electric bill is past due, and before the electricity is shut off they need to have credit information to set the account straight. The representative even gave the citizen a number to call to verify, only this number was also bogus. Please be very careful not to give any information over the telephone.

Break-in arrest
The Boyne City Police have arrested a man in connection with the breaking into a car on Christmas Eve. Cash, clothing and a handgun were reported missing from the vehicle.
An arrest warrant was issued shortly after the break-in for Nathan Matthew Hublick (32 years old) but he was evading arrest.
Boyne City Police Officers have been watching a residence where Hublick had been living.
On Tuesday evening, a male stepped out on the porch to smoke and officers were able to identify him as Hublick.
The Boyne City Officers, assisted by Charlevoix County Sheriff Deputies and their canine located Hublick hiding in the basement. Hublick was taken into custody without incident.
Matthew Hublick will be arraigned in the 90th district court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Boyne City Police Officers took the original report on December 24th, tracked the suspect to a residence, and then located the missing clothing in a travel bag near the suspect’s residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and located the missing firearm. An arrest warrant was issued for Hublick on December 26 and officers have been looking for him since then.

Related Articles

Weather

28° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799