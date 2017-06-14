Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey

The “Veteran of the Month” for June 2017 is George Glen Massey.

The “Veteran of the Month” for June 2017 is George Glen Massey.

Born September 6th, 1942 in Boyne Falls, Mich., he and his siblings spent their childhood working on the family farm raising dairy cattle and rainbow trout to stock the Moyer Creek Trout Pond just outside of Boyne Falls.

He graduated from Boyne Falls High School in the class of 1960 and on August 31st, 1961 Massey enlisted in the Army in Detroit, Mich. Following basic training where he was awarded the Expert Badge with the Mortar (81 MM), Sharpe-shooter with the Light Machine Gun (.30 caliber) and Sharp-shooter with the Rifle M-14. On August 10th, 1963 Massey was promoted to Corporal and was then assigned to duty serving in Hohenfels, Germany for 2 years, 6 months serving in a Heavy Weapons unit until his return to the U.S.A. On August 18th, 1964 Massey was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves Control Group while stationed at Fort Hamilton, New York and on August 30th, 1967 he received an Honorable Discharge.

Returning home he worked as an ironworker in Michigan City, Indiana for a short time before going back to Boyne Falls to spend his life raising a family and building homes.

He retired from Andre Poineau Woodworker in 2004 and enjoyed his family, history, old western movies and carpentry.

He was an avid birdwatcher who loved to watch for the many different species of birds.

On October 18th, 2016 George Glen Massey answered the final call and is being honored by his daughter Anjanette Reynolds, his son Gregory, his extended family and all his many friends.

To honor any deceased, honorably discharged, U.S. military veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.