Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 15, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club
June 15, 2017 - Michigan report released on bettering public trust in policing
June 14, 2017 - Boyne City fireworks fund needs donations
June 14, 2017 - Schools in Charlevoix-Emmet ISD may consider regional millage for November ballot
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits
June 14, 2017 - OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 22-28
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Gazette office closed because Chris got married
June 12, 2017 - #407 Boyne City Gazette June 14
June 9, 2017 - Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events
June 9, 2017 - Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion
June 9, 2017 - Birdwatching trail dedication, event June 10 in Charlevoix
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
Home / Featured / News / Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey

Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey

— June 14, 2017

The “Veteran of the Month” for June 2017 is George Glen Massey.

Born September 6th, 1942 in Boyne Falls, Mich., he and his siblings spent their childhood working on the family farm raising dairy cattle and rainbow trout to stock the Moyer Creek Trout Pond just outside of Boyne Falls.

 

He graduated from Boyne Falls High School in the class of 1960 and on August 31st, 1961 Massey enlisted in the Army in Detroit, Mich. Following basic training where he was awarded the Expert Badge with the Mortar (81 MM), Sharpe-shooter with the Light Machine Gun (.30 caliber) and Sharp-shooter with the Rifle M-14. On August 10th, 1963 Massey was promoted to Corporal and was then assigned to duty serving in Hohenfels, Germany for 2 years, 6 months serving in a Heavy Weapons unit until his return to the U.S.A. On August 18th, 1964 Massey was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves Control Group while stationed at Fort Hamilton, New York and on August 30th, 1967 he received an Honorable Discharge.

Returning home he worked as an ironworker in Michigan City, Indiana for a short time before going back to Boyne Falls to spend his life raising a family and building homes.

He retired from Andre Poineau Woodworker in 2004 and enjoyed his family, history, old western movies and carpentry.

He was an avid birdwatcher who loved to watch for the many different species of birds.

On October 18th, 2016 George Glen Massey answered the final call and is being honored by his daughter Anjanette Reynolds, his son Gregory, his extended family and all his many friends.

To honor any deceased, honorably discharged, U.S. military veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.

 

Related Articles

Weather

71° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799