Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt

Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt

— March 14, 2017

Carl Kamradt

The “Veteran of the Month” for March 2017 is Carl Lester Kamradt.

Born on January 21st, 1924 in East Jordan, Michigan, Kamradt graduated from East Jordan High School in 1942.

After working 3 months for Healey Sales Company in East Jordan as a mechanic, Kamradt enlisted into the Military Service on December 11th, 1942 and following basic training he attended the Army Air Force Technical Training Command at Roosevelt Field, Mineola, New York completing a 20 week course in Airplane Mechanics, Inspection and Maintenance on May 17th, 1943.

Kamradt was promoted to Corporal and completed a four-week Factory Airframe Instruction course of Familiarization with the Liberator Bomber at the Ford Motor Company Airplane School, Willow Run, Michigan on June 25th, 1943.

He was promoted to Sergeant and reassigned to Patterson Airfield (now Wright Patterson Airfield), Ohio where he supervised the maintenance of B-24, B-29 and C-47 Aircraft.

On January 26th, 1946, in Farmington, Michigan, Kamradt married Ann R. Griffin.

On January 29th, 1946 Kamradt received his separation papers from active duty and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and on January 28th, 1949 he received an Honorable Discharge from the Military Service, having completed his military obligation, and was awarded numerous commendations, among them from General Omar Bradley, Major General Edward Witsell and President Harry S. Truman.

Following his marriage and separation from active duty, Kamradt and his wife returned to East Jordan and bought their home, and lived there until 1952, then moving to Redford Township where he worked as an experimental diesel engineer for Detroit Diesel for 32 years, retiring in 1984 and moving back to East Jordan.

While in Redford Township Kamradt had been active with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and had severed as a Scoutmaster.

He was a member of American Legion Post 227 in East Jordan and enjoyed calling bingo on Friday nights for many years and also enjoyed woodworking, painting and reading.

On August 23rd, 1997 Carl Lester Kamradt answered the final call and is being honored by his brother Bill, sons Michael and James and their families.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City at 6:15 p.m.

 

