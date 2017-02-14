Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
February 15, 2017 - MDOT spring weight restrictions expand Friday
February 15, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work
February 15, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Falls Homecoming 2017
February 15, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Charlevoix County Elected Leader Summit
February 15, 2017 - Jobs, biz, parks, growth, roads discussed at Charlevoix County leader summit
February 14, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers wrestling districts results
February 14, 2017 - Chocolate-Covered Boyne photos
February 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings
February 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County sophomores, juniors apply now for D.C. tour
February 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Ed Kamradt
February 14, 2017 - Boyne City Police activity Jan. 23-29
February 13, 2017 - #390 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 15
February 7, 2017 - Boyne City: public hearing on South Lake project grant
February 7, 2017 - Boyne’s Got Talent 2017 in photos
February 7, 2017 - Boyne’s Henry Wolf joins Rep. Cole’s team
February 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s legislators at work
February 7, 2017 - OPINION: Boyne City resident wants Obamacare fixed
February 7, 2017 - Michigan Sen. Gary Peters opposes Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Ed.
February 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County court and clerk filings
February 7, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Jan. 16-22
Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings

Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings

— February 14, 2017

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Pedro Morales Jr, 36 of Williamsburg, operating on a suspended license. To pay $650 in fines and costs.
Wilbur James Wiser Jr, 34 of East Jordan, operating on a suspended license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Tyler Wayne Loper, 23 of Charlevoix, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $215 in fines and costs.
Michael John Fortune II, 26 of Boyne Falls, drunk/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Carlyn Sue Kahgegab, 44 of Traverse City, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.
Ryan Mark Carson, 21 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated, failure to report an accident (three counts). To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1025 in fines and costs.

DBA
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
John Johnston’s Personal Touch Home & Property Maintenance by John D. Johnston at 5471 M-32 in East Jordan
HM Wood Carver by Harold E. Matthews at 06545 Red Pine Trail in Charlevoix
Lakeside Maintenance by Ryan Antaya at 307 Third Street in East Jordan
Sunny Ridge Ministry by Joshua Paul Swartz at 1580 Hetrick Road in Boyne Falls

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Jonathan Jeremiah Smith, 26 and Angela Renae Lehto, 50, both of Boyne City
Richard G. Sprague, 47 and Kathie Joe DeVries, 46, both of Charlevoix
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Trevor James Blackwell, 24 of Ellsworth, delivery/manufacture of marijuana. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for 164 days served.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Sara Smith vs. Stace Smith
Travis Nelson vs. Shianne Nelson
Anthony Herrick vs. Shawna Herrick
Renne Okkonen vs. Lisa Okkonen

 

