Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Pedro Morales Jr, 36 of Williamsburg, operating on a suspended license. To pay $650 in fines and costs.

Wilbur James Wiser Jr, 34 of East Jordan, operating on a suspended license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Tyler Wayne Loper, 23 of Charlevoix, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $215 in fines and costs.

Michael John Fortune II, 26 of Boyne Falls, drunk/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Carlyn Sue Kahgegab, 44 of Traverse City, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Ryan Mark Carson, 21 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated, failure to report an accident (three counts). To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1025 in fines and costs.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

John Johnston’s Personal Touch Home & Property Maintenance by John D. Johnston at 5471 M-32 in East Jordan

HM Wood Carver by Harold E. Matthews at 06545 Red Pine Trail in Charlevoix

Lakeside Maintenance by Ryan Antaya at 307 Third Street in East Jordan

Sunny Ridge Ministry by Joshua Paul Swartz at 1580 Hetrick Road in Boyne Falls

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Jonathan Jeremiah Smith, 26 and Angela Renae Lehto, 50, both of Boyne City

Richard G. Sprague, 47 and Kathie Joe DeVries, 46, both of Charlevoix

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Trevor James Blackwell, 24 of Ellsworth, delivery/manufacture of marijuana. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for 164 days served.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Sara Smith vs. Stace Smith

Travis Nelson vs. Shianne Nelson

Anthony Herrick vs. Shawna Herrick

Renne Okkonen vs. Lisa Okkonen