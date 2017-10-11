Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings— October 11, 2017
The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Dawn Leslie Rhodes, 61 of California, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.
To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Guy Franklin Gensman, 60 of East Jordan, general violation of the public health code. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Michael John Fortune II, 27 of Boyne City, illegal entry without permission. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for four months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Christian John Edmonds, 20 of Gaylord, abandonment/cruelty to one animal. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 72 days held in abeyance, to serve 20 days. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Kevin Paul, 34 of Boyne City, drink/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Morning Dew Café by Dan Walter at 107 West Lincoln St. Apt 1 in Charlevoix
Northern Michigan Site Services by Robert Staley at 05373 Cobb Road in Boyne Falls
KID KART by Mary Jane Krumholz at 228 Main Street in East Jordan
THE KITCHEN by Mary Jane Krumholz at 228 Main Street in East Jordan
About Face and Body by Sandy Chambers Herzog at 101 River Street in Boyne City
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Trenton James Busch, 27 and Jessica Allie Berkowitz, 28, both of Campbell, California
William Paul Niswander, 37 and Amanda Christine Filkins, 30, both of Charlevoix
Aaron William Malewitz, 26 and Sarah Marie Smith, 24, both of Charlevoix
Nolan Lee Lent, 32 and Shannon Marie Stahl, 24, both of Charlevoix
David Tyler Deuman, 25 and Heather Elaine Cuthrell, 25, both of Boyne City
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Brittaney Marie Garvey, 26 of Saint Johns, controlled substance delivery/manufacture (under 50 grams). To serve 16 days to 20 years in prison with credit for 96 days served. To pay $548 in fines and costs.
Raymond Drake Baker Jr, 36 of Charlevoix, attempted assault by strangulation. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 189 days served.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Dena Brodin vs. Jeffrey Brodin
Peggy Wenzel vs. Daniel Wenzel