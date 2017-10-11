Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County. District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Dawn Leslie Rhodes, 61 of California, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Guy Franklin Gensman, 60 of East Jordan, general violation of the public health code. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Michael John Fortune II, 27 of Boyne City, illegal entry without permission. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for four months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Christian John Edmonds, 20 of Gaylord, abandonment/cruelty to one animal. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 72 days held in abeyance, to serve 20 days. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Kevin Paul, 34 of Boyne City, drink/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.