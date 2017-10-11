Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club welcomes guest speaker Mayor Tom Neidhamer
October 11, 2017 - Join McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation for breast cancer awareness
October 11, 2017 - Balance issues? Northern Michigan Sports Medicine Center of Boyne can help
October 11, 2017 - Affordable Health Screenings coming to Boyne City Oct. 27
October 11, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
October 11, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1
October 11, 2017 - Four new plots of land donated to Little Traverse Conservancy
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22
October 10, 2017 - #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11
October 10, 2017 - Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018
October 10, 2017 - Boyne City’s new museum planning nears end of first phase
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City works because Boyne City works together
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24
October 6, 2017 - Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case
October 6, 2017 - Avalanche Preserve park improvements on agenda for Oct. 11 meeting
October 5, 2017 - Post Office soon to release #HockeyStamps
October 5, 2017 - Photo gallery of Boyne City tennis vs. Glen Lake
Home / Featured / News / Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings

Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings

— October 11, 2017

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Dawn Leslie Rhodes, 61 of California, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.
To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Guy Franklin Gensman, 60 of East Jordan, general violation of the public health code. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Michael John Fortune II, 27 of Boyne City, illegal entry without permission. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for four months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Christian John Edmonds, 20 of Gaylord, abandonment/cruelty to one animal. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 72 days held in abeyance, to serve 20 days. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Kevin Paul, 34 of Boyne City, drink/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

 

DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Morning Dew Café by Dan Walter at 107 West Lincoln St. Apt 1 in Charlevoix
Northern Michigan Site Services by Robert Staley at 05373 Cobb Road in Boyne Falls
KID KART by Mary Jane Krumholz at 228 Main Street in East Jordan
THE KITCHEN by Mary Jane Krumholz at 228 Main Street in East Jordan
About Face and Body by Sandy Chambers Herzog at 101 River Street in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Trenton James Busch, 27 and Jessica Allie Berkowitz, 28, both of Campbell, California
William Paul Niswander, 37 and Amanda Christine Filkins, 30, both of Charlevoix
Aaron William Malewitz, 26 and Sarah Marie Smith, 24, both of Charlevoix
Nolan Lee Lent, 32 and Shannon Marie Stahl, 24, both of Charlevoix
David Tyler Deuman, 25 and Heather Elaine Cuthrell, 25, both of Boyne City

Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Brittaney Marie Garvey, 26 of Saint Johns, controlled substance delivery/manufacture (under 50 grams). To serve 16 days to 20 years in prison with credit for 96 days served. To pay $548 in fines and costs.
Raymond Drake Baker Jr, 36 of Charlevoix, attempted assault by strangulation. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 189 days served.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Dena Brodin vs. Jeffrey Brodin
Peggy Wenzel vs. Daniel Wenzel

 

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  