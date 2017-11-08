Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Wayne Andrew Schoonover, 51 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Brett Michael Ludwig, 24 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Caige Anthony Joseph, 17 of East Jordan, trespassing. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Ricky Lynn Pethers, 64 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for three months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Brandy Lynn Sieggreen, 37 of East Jordan, possession of marijuana. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 364 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $250 in fines and costs. No medical marijuana.

Ethan Roy Towsley, 28 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Edward Joseph Matelski III, 47 of Boyne City, malicious destruction of a building $200-$1,000. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 55 days served, 310 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $825 in fines and costs. To attend substance abuse classes.

Christina Audrea Cross, 40 of Charlevoix, disorderly person/drunk. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Alicia Marie Sanchez, 22 of Kalkaska, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for two days served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 88 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Jacob Porath by Jacob Porath at 01415 Forest Ridge Trail in Charlevoix

Blue Maple Studio by Karen Stolpmann at 13239 North Forest in Charlevoix

Alex Crawford by Alexander Crawford at 9131 Lord Road in East Jordan

D and C Enterprised by Christopher Gaitan at 18340 Faculak Road in Charlevoix

Wake Up by Walt Cherry at 872 M75 South in Boyne City

PPS by Gene S. Cebulski Jr. at 7767 Rogers Road in East Jordan

WB Properties by Charles I. Watros at 6685 North M-66 Lot #103 in Charlevoix

Dan’s Roofing and Home Maintenance by Daniel Munson at 7318 Pincherry Road in Charlevoix

Jerry’s Rock Diggers by Jerome Lemanski at 2505 Sequanota Road in East Jordan

Jordan Valley Coatings by Jared V. Sulak at 610 Sixth Street in East Jordan

A13 Studios by Anora O’Connor at 101 Fourth Street in East Jordan

Nancy S. Koski by Nancy S. Koski at 1877 Greenleaf Street in East Jordan

MG Enterprise by Michael Goy at 8020 Peebles Road in Ellsworth

Creative Woodworking by Patrick Follette at 3190 Maple Street in Boyne Falls

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Cameron Edward Rose, 22 of Mancelona and Whitney Marilyn Kline, 25 of Boyne City

David Leo Kent, 76 of Boyne City and Shirley Ann Burhans, 73 of Bonita Springs, Florida

Bryce Edward Ward-Harbaum, 22 and Heather Lea Smith, 20, both of Boyne City

Thomas Jay Wilkinson, 56 and Charlene Ann Leuer, both of Galena, Illinois

Matthew Robert Guilford, 26 and Courtney Renae White, 26, both of Warsaw, Indiana

Spencer Stroud Bryan, 33 and Mary Katherine Colvin, 31, both of Charlevoix

James Albert Klooster, 64 and Jamie Lynn Evans, 43, both of Charlevoix

Eric John Jarema, 42 and Deanne Lynn Jackson, 54, both of Boyne Falls

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Jonathan Michael Mullen, 27 of Holt, carrying a concealed weapon with habitual offender notice. To serve 24 months to 90 months in prison with credit for 121 days served.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Patrick Faust vs. Lisa Faust

Cindy Valentine vs. Brian Valentine

Darrell Lundy vs. Crystal Lundy

Kenneth Morgan vs. Jennifer Morgan

Lauren Williamson vs. Johnathon Smith-Williamson