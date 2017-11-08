Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings— November 8, 2017
The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Wayne Andrew Schoonover, 51 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Brett Michael Ludwig, 24 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Caige Anthony Joseph, 17 of East Jordan, trespassing. To pay $300 in fines and costs.
Ricky Lynn Pethers, 64 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for three months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Brandy Lynn Sieggreen, 37 of East Jordan, possession of marijuana. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 364 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $250 in fines and costs. No medical marijuana.
Ethan Roy Towsley, 28 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Edward Joseph Matelski III, 47 of Boyne City, malicious destruction of a building $200-$1,000. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 55 days served, 310 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $825 in fines and costs. To attend substance abuse classes.
Christina Audrea Cross, 40 of Charlevoix, disorderly person/drunk. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Alicia Marie Sanchez, 22 of Kalkaska, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for two days served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 88 days held in abeyance.
To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Jacob Porath by Jacob Porath at 01415 Forest Ridge Trail in Charlevoix
Blue Maple Studio by Karen Stolpmann at 13239 North Forest in Charlevoix
Alex Crawford by Alexander Crawford at 9131 Lord Road in East Jordan
D and C Enterprised by Christopher Gaitan at 18340 Faculak Road in Charlevoix
Wake Up by Walt Cherry at 872 M75 South in Boyne City
PPS by Gene S. Cebulski Jr. at 7767 Rogers Road in East Jordan
WB Properties by Charles I. Watros at 6685 North M-66 Lot #103 in Charlevoix
Dan’s Roofing and Home Maintenance by Daniel Munson at 7318 Pincherry Road in Charlevoix
Jerry’s Rock Diggers by Jerome Lemanski at 2505 Sequanota Road in East Jordan
Jordan Valley Coatings by Jared V. Sulak at 610 Sixth Street in East Jordan
A13 Studios by Anora O’Connor at 101 Fourth Street in East Jordan
Nancy S. Koski by Nancy S. Koski at 1877 Greenleaf Street in East Jordan
MG Enterprise by Michael Goy at 8020 Peebles Road in Ellsworth
Creative Woodworking by Patrick Follette at 3190 Maple Street in Boyne Falls
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Cameron Edward Rose, 22 of Mancelona and Whitney Marilyn Kline, 25 of Boyne City
David Leo Kent, 76 of Boyne City and Shirley Ann Burhans, 73 of Bonita Springs, Florida
Bryce Edward Ward-Harbaum, 22 and Heather Lea Smith, 20, both of Boyne City
Thomas Jay Wilkinson, 56 and Charlene Ann Leuer, both of Galena, Illinois
Matthew Robert Guilford, 26 and Courtney Renae White, 26, both of Warsaw, Indiana
Spencer Stroud Bryan, 33 and Mary Katherine Colvin, 31, both of Charlevoix
James Albert Klooster, 64 and Jamie Lynn Evans, 43, both of Charlevoix
Eric John Jarema, 42 and Deanne Lynn Jackson, 54, both of Boyne Falls
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Jonathan Michael Mullen, 27 of Holt, carrying a concealed weapon with habitual offender notice. To serve 24 months to 90 months in prison with credit for 121 days served.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Patrick Faust vs. Lisa Faust
Cindy Valentine vs. Brian Valentine
Darrell Lundy vs. Crystal Lundy
Kenneth Morgan vs. Jennifer Morgan
Lauren Williamson vs. Johnathon Smith-Williamson