Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

James Lee Steen Sr, 64 of Charlevoix, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Eric John Franckowiak, 42 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Jeremy Lee Hopkins, 32 of Boyne City, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, 75 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Doing Business As

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Entry Tech Associates by Robert Feldhouse at 11375 Summer Hill Way in Charlevoix

Top Notch & Drop It Tree Services by Curtis Lee Mullins at 5656 Waterman Road in East Jordan

Charlevoix Montessori Academy PTO by Brian and Ada Tuck at 115 West Hurlbut Street in Charlevoix

109 North Street LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City

342 Crozier Road LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City

North Street Vacation Properties LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City

Designworks by Jill Ann Rowley at 210 Nicholls Street in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Matthew Steven McLeod, 24 and Bethany Sue Nichols, 30, both of Boyne City

Thomas Michael Weber, 29 and Heather Ann Kinsey, 28, both of Vanderbilt

Paul Michael Wasylewski, 47 anad Shuyun L I, 42, both of Elmira

Hailee Marie Arnold, 20 and Tia Isobel Young, 24, both of Charlevoix

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Christopher Paul Ferguson, 30 of Gaylord, resisting and obstructing a police officer. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 59 days served, $958 in fines and costs.

Paul Earl Shafer II, 29 of East Jordan, domestic violence. To serve 24 to 60 months in prison with credit for 231 days served, $958 in fines and costs.

Barbara Lynn Mittig, 52 of Boyne City, embezzlement over $1,000, less than $20,000. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for five days served, pay $34,091 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Lori Ivester vs. Matthew Ivester

Karena Haug vs. Joseph Haug Jr.

Mary Ann Blansett vs. Brian Blansett

Jessica Baker vs. Michael Baker

Amanda Hamill vs. Todd Hamill