Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 14, 2017 - Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island
March 14, 2017 - Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 14, 2017 - 100-year-old discovery leads to major project at Charlevoix Belvedere Club
March 13, 2017 - #394 Boyne City Gazette March 15
March 9, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Family Fare paczki-eating contest in photos
March 9, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26
March 9, 2017 - Main Street, Catt, daycare ordinance, museum bids top Boyne City Commission meeting
March 9, 2017 - Day of free services; Project Connect March 15
March 9, 2017 - E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22
March 9, 2017 - Charlevoix bridge closures begin March 27
March 7, 2017 - Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum
March 7, 2017 - #393 Boyne City Gazette March 8
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraisers in Boyne, Charlevoix
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
Home / Featured / News / Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

— March 14, 2017

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

James Lee Steen Sr, 64 of Charlevoix, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Eric John Franckowiak, 42 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Jeremy Lee Hopkins, 32 of Boyne City, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, 75 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Doing Business As
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Entry Tech Associates by Robert Feldhouse at 11375 Summer Hill Way in Charlevoix
Top Notch & Drop It Tree Services by Curtis Lee Mullins at 5656 Waterman Road in East Jordan
Charlevoix Montessori Academy PTO by Brian and Ada Tuck at 115 West Hurlbut Street in Charlevoix
109 North Street LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City
342 Crozier Road LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City
North Street Vacation Properties LLC by Richard Hannigan at 109 North Street in Boyne City
Designworks by Jill Ann Rowley at 210 Nicholls Street in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Matthew Steven McLeod, 24 and Bethany Sue Nichols, 30, both of Boyne City
Thomas Michael Weber, 29 and Heather Ann Kinsey, 28, both of Vanderbilt
Paul Michael Wasylewski, 47 anad Shuyun L I, 42, both of Elmira
Hailee Marie Arnold, 20 and Tia Isobel Young, 24, both of Charlevoix

Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Christopher Paul Ferguson, 30 of Gaylord, resisting and obstructing a police officer. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 59 days served, $958 in fines and costs.
Paul Earl Shafer II, 29 of East Jordan, domestic violence. To serve 24 to 60 months in prison with credit for 231 days served, $958 in fines and costs.
Barbara Lynn Mittig, 52 of Boyne City, embezzlement over $1,000, less than $20,000. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for five days served, pay $34,091 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Lori Ivester vs. Matthew Ivester
Karena Haug vs. Joseph Haug Jr.
Mary Ann Blansett vs. Brian Blansett
Jessica Baker vs. Michael Baker
Amanda Hamill vs. Todd Hamill

 

Related Articles

Weather

19° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799