Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Matthew Wade Webster, 59 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 82 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Bailey Nicole Charter, 17 of Bay City, minor purchasing/consuming/possessing alcohol, operating with presence of drugs. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Jason Arthur, 36 of Albuquerque, NM, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 38 days served. To pay $125 in fines and costs.

Austin Lee Kauranen, 21 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

William John Zech, 28 of Boyne Falls, sex offender: failure to register. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To pay $975 in fines and costs.

Shelby Ranee Balch, 21 of East Jordan, Open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Roy Harley Davis, 23 of New Haven, Disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Bryan Keith Malone II, 24 of Charlevoix, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Michael Allen Hood, 18 of East Jordan, trespassing. To serve 30 days in jail with credit for two days served

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Custom Concrete Construction by Mike Hubert at 10088 King Road in Davisburg

Javelin Manufacturing by Industrial Magnetics, Inc. at 1385 South M-75 in Boyne City

Integrated Yoga and Movement Therapy by Lisa M. Hepner at 4622 Marvin Road in East Jordan

South Arm Café by Claude A. and Jessica Cutler at 101 Second Street in East Jordan

Leave Your Dust to Us by Brooke Miller at 1022 Haven Court in Boyne City

East Jordan Heat Bank by James Radtke at 6672 M-32 in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Dillon Bryan Slain, 24 and AuBri Michelle Williams, 22, both of East Jordan

Dennis John Jakubs Jr, 27 and Megan Elizabeth Wynett, 25, both of Dayton, Ohio

Jason Brian George, 31 and Amee Laurain Harger, 30, both of Boyne Falls

Robert Joe Phillips III, 31 and Mackenzie Dawn Thibault, 24, both of Garden City, Kansas

Jeffrey Michael Henderson, 35 and Torie Nicole Belleau, 40, both of Charlevoix

Jeremy Michael Doan, 43 and Keri Lynn Pischke, 31, both of Charlevoix

Matthew Luke Lindeman, 39 and Ly Thi Nguyen, 44, both of Boyne City

Tom William Wood, 38 and Michele Lyn Smith, 36, both of Boyne City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

John Arnold Burkhauser, 68 of Boyne City, possession of a controlled substance, under 25 grams. To serve 60 days in jail with credit for 30 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Matthew Umulis vs. Tanya Umulis