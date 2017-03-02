Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings

This is the latest in public records filed in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s …

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

David Michael Thomas, 29 of East Jordan, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.