Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings— March 2, 2017
This is the latest in public records filed in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
David Michael Thomas, 29 of East Jordan, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Thomas Tyler Fiel, 27 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Kurt Bryan Martin, 44 of Boyne City, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs.
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Edoardo Morbiducci, 35 and Julia Usitalo, 26, both of Celebration, FL
Spencer Joseph Bajko, 22 and Janaye Baier, 22, both of Charlevoix
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
R&M Handyman by Ryan Martin at 916 Second Street in Charlevoix
Brandyn Davis Services by Brandyn Davis at 9099 Birch Terrace Road in Charlevoix
Just Cats by Karen Rutkowski at 4400 Ranney Road in East Jordan
Karen’s Kitties by Karen Rutkowski at 4400 Ranney Road in East Jordan
Rock Paper Modern Hair Salon by Chelsea Criner at 3476 M-32 in East Jordan
Doug’s Stone and Tile by Douglas Daniel Dalecke at 1875 S M-75 in Boyne City
Pink Calendula Home Services by Emily Zitka at 7645 Mulberry Lane in Charlevoix
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Cory Andrew Speigl, 21 of East Jordan, home invasion (third degree), malicious destruction of property (under $200), assaulting/restricting/obstructing a police officer. To serve 300 days in jail with credit for 75 days served. To pay $1,756 in fines, costs, and restitution.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Ann Bunker vs. Douglas Bunker
Kristina Baker vs. William Baker
Ramona Rose Szumanski Songer vs. Gregory David Songer