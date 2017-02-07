Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
February 7, 2017 - Boyne City: public hearing on South Lake project grant
February 7, 2017 - Boyne’s Got Talent 2017 in photos
February 7, 2017 - Boyne’s Henry Wolf joins Rep. Cole’s team
February 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s legislators at work
February 7, 2017 - OPINION: Boyne City resident wants Obamacare fixed
February 7, 2017 - Michigan Sen. Gary Peters opposes Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Ed.
February 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County court and clerk filings
February 7, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Jan. 16-22
February 7, 2017 - Public meeting Feb. 9 on East Jordan’s parks, recreation future
February 6, 2017 - #389 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 8
February 4, 2017 - Boyne’s Got Talent tonight, Saturday Feb. 4
February 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
February 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County Board Jan. 25 minutes
February 3, 2017 - Boyne City alley vacation request hearing Feb. 14
February 3, 2017 - Boyne City recreation plan hearing Feb. 14
February 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County law enforcement news
February 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan 9-15
February 1, 2017 - Proposed laws could affect Charlevoix County residents
February 1, 2017 - Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos
February 1, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder meets Netanyahu, speaks at Cybertech Conference on Israel trip
Home / Featured / News / Charlevoix County court and clerk filings

Charlevoix County court and clerk filings

— February 7, 2017

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Ashley Elizabeth Leist, 20 of East Jordan, illegal entry without permission, larceny under $200. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 45 days served. To pay $675 in fines and costs, restitution to be determined.

 

Michael Edward Downs, 37 of Mancelona, operating with license suspended. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Jeffrey Allen Yack, 43 of Cadillac, Child Abuse, Fourth Degree. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 53 days served, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

Nigel Quinn-Malik Bell, 20 of Boyne Falls, operating while intoxicated. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Gabrielle Jasmine Bloomer, 23 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Albert Frank Stahl Jr, 66 of Boyne City, disorderly/drunk person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Bryan Theodore Miller, 57 and Antoinette Lynn Burfield, 54, both of Boyne City

DBA
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Lake Bound by Carla Winteringham at 703 East Deer Lake Road in Boyne City

Matelski Plumbing and Heating by Chad and Leah Matelski at 3695 Cobb Road in Boyne Falls

Precision Cleaning by Kateryna Nosach at 7525 Karlee Court, Lot 41 in Charlevoix

 

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
10:10 AM EST on February 07, 2017
Expires:
12:00 AM EST on February 08, 2017

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
11:00 AM EST on February 07, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM EST on February 08, 2017
32° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799