Charlevoix County court and clerk filings

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Ashley Elizabeth Leist, 20 of East Jordan, illegal entry without permission, larceny under $200. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 45 days served. To pay $675 in fines and costs, restitution to be determined.

Michael Edward Downs, 37 of Mancelona, operating with license suspended. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Jeffrey Allen Yack, 43 of Cadillac, Child Abuse, Fourth Degree. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 53 days served, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

Nigel Quinn-Malik Bell, 20 of Boyne Falls, operating while intoxicated. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Gabrielle Jasmine Bloomer, 23 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Albert Frank Stahl Jr, 66 of Boyne City, disorderly/drunk person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Bryan Theodore Miller, 57 and Antoinette Lynn Burfield, 54, both of Boyne City

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Lake Bound by Carla Winteringham at 703 East Deer Lake Road in Boyne City

Matelski Plumbing and Heating by Chad and Leah Matelski at 3695 Cobb Road in Boyne Falls

Precision Cleaning by Kateryna Nosach at 7525 Karlee Court, Lot 41 in Charlevoix