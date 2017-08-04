Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017

— August 4, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS July 26, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on July 26, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-070, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #17-071, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #17-072, Implement Special Permit Fee.
Motion approved Resolution #17-073, Charlevoix County Public Transit Denial of Service Policy.
Motion approved Resolution #17-074, Computer Mainframe System.
Motion approved Resolution #17-075, Appraisal.
Motion approved Resolution #17-076, Policy of Car Travel.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

