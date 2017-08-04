Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017— August 4, 2017
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS July 26, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on July 26, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-070, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #17-071, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #17-072, Implement Special Permit Fee.
Motion approved Resolution #17-073, Charlevoix County Public Transit Denial of Service Policy.
Motion approved Resolution #17-074, Computer Mainframe System.
Motion approved Resolution #17-075, Appraisal.
Motion approved Resolution #17-076, Policy of Car Travel.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk