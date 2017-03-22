Charlevoix County College Sports Digest: Zach Hankins player of the year

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following …

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

ZACH HANKINS NAMED PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sophomore sensation and Charlevoix graduate Zach Hankins is a physically imposing presence at 6-foot-11 for the NCAA Division II No. 14 Ferris State University men’s basketball program, which ended with a school record for wins in a season with 28.

His play, even more imposing than his stature, and his record-breaking season led him to be selected NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commission’s Association on March 13 from NCAA headquarters.

With the recognition, he becomes a candidate for All-American accolades and the Division II National Player of the Year award.

In his most recent effort, he led No. 2 seed FSU (28-5) in a 68-63 loss to No. 6 seed University of Findlay (25-6) in the Midwest Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Division II National Championships Tournament on March 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the matchup, he nabbed his 17th double-double (school record) with team highs in points (17), rebounds (13) and blocks (five).

The season marks a third-consecutive for the Bulldogs to advance to the NCAA Tournament, as well as the first time in program history to sweep the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season and Tournament Championships titles.

For his efforts in conference play, he became the first-ever sophomore to win the GLIAC Player of the Year award after capturing the single-season record for blocks by finishing with 130, ranking No. 1 among Division II.

Among the nation, he also finishes No. 6 in field goal percentage with 64.7 percent (school record).

For the season, he adds 14.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.

His first record-breaking effort came on Jan. 21 at home in Big Rapids as he led FSU at home past Wayne State University (16-10) by a 102-81 margin.

In the outing, he delivered 10 blocks (school record) en route to leading the Bulldogs to total 20 blocks (school record).

He added 10 points, five rebounds and one steal.

In addition to national recognition, he clinched GLIAC Player of the Week four times and nabbed All-GLIAC first team and GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Hicks, No. 2 GVSU runner-up at D2 Nat’l Championships

Boyne City alumna Kylie Hicks is a junior sprinter for No. 2 Grand Valley State University, which secured a runner-up finish at the NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships from March 9-11.

No. 3 Adams State outpaced the field with 47 points, while GSU collected runner-up (39) and No. 1 Chadron State University nabbed third.

In Hicks most recent outing, she clinched fourth in the 400-meter dash at home in the GVSU Tune Up with a time of 58.48 seconds on Feb. 17. The meet was not scored.

All-League milestone

for McCune

East Jordan graduate Rainy McCune has been selected to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Eastern Conference second team, the conference announced from headquarters.

For the season, the sophomore’s totaled 12 double-digit scoring outings complemented with 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Schoolcraft College (12-16).

In her most recent effort, she provided 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a 59-47 victory at home against Alpena Community College (6-13) on March 1 in Livonia.

Fine Performance

for Fila in opener

Harbor Light Christian alumna Annie Fila opened her 2017 campaign with a thrilling performance from the plate for the Spring Arbor University softball program (3-11) in a 10-0 sweep of Cornerstone University (3-11) on March 3.

In the matchup, the junior outfielder opened with an RBI belted in from a triple.

She followed by finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI.

For the season, she’s tallied five runs scored, two doubles, one RBI, one stolen base and a .200 batting average.

BASEBALL

• Derek Willis (Boyne City 2016) hurled one strikeout and allowed one earned run in a 1.1-inning effort in his first appearance of the season at relief pitcher for Alma College (1-7) in a 19-2 loss to Franklin College (6-4) on Feb. 27 in Auburndale, Florida.

• Noah Certa (Charlevoix 2015) is a sophomore at outfield for Calvin College, which fell to 0-3 overall after sustaining a 3-2 loss to Oberlin College (4-0) on March 10 in Westfield, Indiana.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls 2016) contributed five points and one rebound at starting guard for the Northern Michigan University (8-18) in an 85-80 loss at Michigan Tech University (15-13) on Feb. 23 in Houghton.

For the season, the sophomore’s compiled 10 double-digit scoring efforts complemented with 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist per game.

• Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) is a sophomore guard for Central Michigan University, which finishes the season with a 16-16 overall record after sustaining a loss 116-106 loss in the opening round of the Mid-American Conference Championships to Kent State University (19-13) on March 6 in Kent, Ohio.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

• Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) is a sophomore at distance for Michigan State University, which resumes competition at the North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays from March 24-25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In his most recent outing, he collected 46th in the mile at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Invitational with a time of 4 minutes, 26.76 seconds on Feb. 10 in Allendale.

• Tristan Rudolph (Charlevoix 2014) is a junior at distance for No. 15 Aquinas College, which completed the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships with an 11th-place finish from March 2-4 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

In his most recent effort, he captured 19th in the 800-meter run at home in the Aquinas College Little Meet with a time of 2:14.82 as the Saints cruised to sweep the field of eight teams on Feb. 10 in Grand Rapids.

• Tevin Lamond (Boyne City 2013) is a senior at sprints for Spring Arbor University, which will open the outdoor track and field season at the Ohio Wesleyan University Polar Bear Invitational on March 25 in Marion, Indiana.

In his most recent effort, he scored in the 200-meter dash at the Crossroads League Indoor Track and Field Championships by placing fifth with a season-best time of 23.41 seconds as the Cougars cruised to finish fifth among the field of nine teams from Feb. 17-18 in Marion, Indiana.

In the competition, he followed by ending 14th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds.

• Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2015) is a sophomore at distance for Saginaw Valley State University, which returns to action at the Bellarmine University Invitational on March 31 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In his most recent outing, he clinched 14th in the 800-meter run at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships with a time of 1:58.47 as the Cardinals cruised to place sixth among the field of 12 teams from Feb. 25-26 in Findlay, Ohio.

• Andrew Plude (Charlevoix 2013) adds depth at distance for Saginaw Valley State University.

In the senior’s most recent effort, he collected third in the 800-meter run at home in the SVSU – NU – TU Triangular with a time of 2:01.04 as the Cardinals cruised to runner-up among the field of three teams on Feb. 4 in University Center.

• Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) is a sophomore at long sprints for Calvin College, which resumes competition at the University of Montevallo Falcon Classic from March 24-25 in Montevallo, Alabama.

In his most recent performance, he nabbed 16th in the 400-meter dash at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships with a time of 54.61 seconds as the Knights cruised to sweep the field of seven teams for the league title on Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids.

• Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) is a junior at distance for Otterbein University, which returns to action at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49er Classic from March 16-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the junior’s most recent effort, he nearly scored in the 1,000-meter run by finishing ninth in the event at the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships with a time of 2:37.21 as the Cardinals cruised to place fourth among the field of 10 teams from Feb. 24-25 in Berea, Ohio.

SOFTBALL

• Katie Hybl (Charlevoix 2013) scored one run at catcher for Siena Heights University (10-4) in a 17-5 triumph against West Virginia Tech (3-18) on March 10 in Clermont, Florida.

For the season, the senior’s compiled two runs scored and two RBIs.

• Hannah Hoth (Boyne City 2016) registered an appearance at catcher for Lansing Community College (7-7-1) in a 6-5 victory at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College (7-11) on March 7 in Andalusia, Alabama.

For the year, the freshman’s totaled four runs scored, two RBIs, one home run, one double and a .125 batting average.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

• Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) is a sophomore at distance for Michigan State University, which returns to action at the North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays from March 24-25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In her most recent outing, she clinched 18th in the 5,000-meter run at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a time of 16 minutes, 59.84 seconds as the Spartans cruised to clinch 11th among the field of 12 teams from Feb. 24-25 in Geneva, Ohio.

It marked the second time this year that collected a sub 17-minute performance in the 5,000-meter run.

From Feb. 3-4, she collected a fifth-place finish in the event at the Notre Dame University Invitational with a season-best time of 16:37.57 in Notre Dame, Indiana.

• Molly Jeakle (Charlevoix 2012) adds additional depth at distance for Michigan State University.

In the senior’s most recent outing, she clinched 19th in the 5,000-meter run at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a season-best time of 17:01.99 from Feb.24-25 in Geneva, Ohio.

• Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) is a sophomore at distance for No. 21 University of Michigan, which resumes competition at the North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays.

In her most recent performance, she captured 16th in the 5,000-meter run at the SPIRE NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Meet with a season-best time of 17:31.09 from Feb. 10-11 in Geneva, Ohio.

The meet was not scored.

• Caroline Boss (Charlevoix 2014) is a junior at distance for Calvin College, which returns to action at the University of Montevallo Falcon Classic from March 24-25 in Montevallo, Alabama.

In her most recent outing, she scored in the 800-meter run (2:19.95) and with the 4×400-meter relay (4:17.29) at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships as the Knights cruised to sweep the field of seven teams for the conference title on Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids.

In the competition, she finished runner-up in the 800-meter run and fifth with the 4×400-meter relay.