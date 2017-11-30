Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

Tanner Kruzel, pictured from his days playing with Boyne City, is one of this month’s featured college athletes.

Photo by Chris Faulknor

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

SPOTLIGHT

Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) has been an all-around catalyst for the Ferris State University basketball program in leading the Bulldogs to a 5-0 overall record to start the season.

The junior and All-American is averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

On Nov. 10, the junior collected his first double-double of the season in an 86-82 triumph at home against Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2-3) by providing 14 points with 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in Big Rapids.

In his most recent outing, he posted his fifth double-digit scoring effort in a 77-58 victory at home against Hillsdale College (3-1) by producing 13 points with six rebounds and one assist on Nov. 16.

FOOTBALL

• Tanner Kruzel (Boyne City 2016) is a sophomore running back for Northern Michigan University, which completed the year with a 1-9 overall record after sustaining a 24-21 loss at home to Northwood University (7-4) on Nov. 11 in Marquette.

In his most recent effort, he collected his second 100-yard receiving effort of the season in a 20-12 loss at home to Saginaw Valley State University on Oct. 21 by hauling in 118 yards from four receptions on Oct. 21.

For the year, he’s compiled 328 yards with two touchdowns from 17 receptions.

Defensively, he’s added one tackle.

• Brad Klinger (Charlevoix 2017) is a freshman defensive back for Northern Michigan University.

Brent Murray (Petoskey 2016) is a redshirt freshman at fullback for Wayne State University, which completed the season with a 5-6 overall record after registering a 34-27 triumph against Davenport University (1-10) on Nov. 11 in Caledonia.

The sophomore is a Walloon Lake native.

• Dustin Hejka (East Jordan 2014) is a senior at wide receiver for Hope College, which concluded the year with an 8-2 overall record after posting a 70-6 victory at Concordia University Wisconsin (2-8) on Nov. 11 in Mequon, Wisconsin.

• James Brown (East Jordan 2016) is a sophomore linebacker for Adrian College, which completed the season with a 5-5 overall after clinching a 56-21 triumph at home against Alma College (4-6) on Nov. 11 in Adrian.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) contributed season highs in points (six) and rebounds (two) for Central Michigan University (2-1) in a 103-68 victory at home against Eukeka College (1-1) on Nov. 18 in Mount Pleasant. For the year, the redshirt sophomore’s tallied two points per game with 1.3 rebounds per game.

• Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls 2016) delivered a season-high three points with one steal at guard for Northern Michigan University (2-2) in an 85-78 loss at Southwest Minnesota State University (3-2) on Nov. 18 in Moorhead, Minnesota.

For the year, the sophomore’s provided two points per game.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

• Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) is a sophomore for No. 11 Michigan State University, which avenged a runner-up finish at the Big Ten Conference Men’s Cross Country Championships by capturing a title at the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Championships on Nov. 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

With the victory among the 26 teams, including No. 10 University of Michigan, MSU advanced to compete at the NCAA Division I National Championships on Nov. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Results were not available at the time of press.

At the Big Ten Championships, the Spartans were issued a runner-up finish to the Wolverines among the 12 teams on Oct. 29 in Bloomington, Indiana.

In Romeyn’s most recent effort, he collected his first Top-10 finish of the season at the Eastern Michigan University Classic by placing fifth overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 15 minutes, 20.8 seconds on Oct. 20 in Ypsilanti.

Team scores were not kept.

• Tristan Rudolph (Charlevoix 2015) completed his junior season by contributing to No. 22 Aquinas College qualifying to compete at the NAIA National Championships.

The Saints nabbed an at-large bid, the NAIA announced on Nov. 6.

At the championships, held in Vancouver, Wa. on Nov. 19, AC captured 15th among 36 teams.

Rudolph did not compete, however, he did clinch the No. 19 effort for the Saints at the NAIA Great Lakes Regional Championships by finishing 172nd overall on the 8,000-meter course with a time of 28 minutes, 43.6 seconds on Oct. 21 in Grand Rapids.

Among the 24 teams, AC nabbed fifth.

• Luke Budday (Charlevoix 2017) concluded his freshman year by contributing to Lansing Community College qualifying to compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championships.

At the championships, held in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the Stars collected eighth among 44 teams.

Budday did not compete, however, he did collect the No. 13 performance for LCC at the NJCAA Region XII Championships by ending 56th overall on the 8,000-meter course with a time of 29:28.7 on Oct. 28 in Lansing.

Among the 11 teams, the Stars captured runner-up.

• Dominic Santina (Boyne City 2016) captured the No. 2 performance for Rochester College at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships by placing 87th overall on the 8,000-meter course with a time of 29:00.5 on Nov. 4 in Grand Rapids. The Warriors did not compete in the team scoring.

• Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2016) is a sophomore for Saginaw Valley State University, which clinched sixth among 28 teams at the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Regional Championships on Nov. 4 in Cedarville.

In his most recent outing, he collected the No. 9 performance for the Cardinals at the Oakland University Golden Grizzly Collegiate Opener by nabbing 48th overall on the 6,000-meter course with a time of 21:40.7 on Sept. 1 in Rochester.

Among the 15 teams, SVSU secured runner-up.

• Jonathon Pischner (Charlevoix 2016) collected the No. 1 performance for Alpena Community College at the NJCAA Region XII Championships by placing 38th overall on the 8,000-meter course with a time of 28:05.8 on Oct. 28 in Lansing. Among the 11 teams, the Lumberjacks secured eighth.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) finishes the season with one shot on goal and two shots through five appearances at forward for NCAA Division III No. 10 Otterbein University, which fell to 19-3 overall after sustaining a loss to NCAA Division III No. 4 University of St. Thomas (22-1) on Nov. 18 in Chicago.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

• Kayle Keane (East Jordan 2015) completed her redshirt sophomore year for No. 8 University of Michigan, which captured ninth at the NCAA Division I National Championships on Nov. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Wolverines also swept the field of 14 teams to captured a title at the Big Ten Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Bloomington, Indiana.

• Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) finished her junior season for No. 15 Michigan State University, which clinched 15th among the 31 teams at the NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.