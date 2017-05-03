Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

This week’s featured Charlevoix County athletes include: Hannah Hoth, Tevin Lamond, Caroline Boss, Molly Jeakle, Kayla Keane, Katie Hybl, Nathaniel Veldboom, Nick Snabes, Tristan Rudolph, Andrew Plude, Nick Plude, Winter Romeyn, Noah Certa, Derek Willis, Annie Fila, and Amber Way.

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

SPOTLIGHT

• Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) has produced season-best efforts in back-to-back competitions for the Michigan State University women’s outdoor track and field program.

On April 14, the sophomore started by nabbing her top time of the season in the 1,500-meter run at the University of Louisville Invitational by placing 19th in the event with a time of 4 minutes, 45.68 seconds in Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the field of six teams, the Spartans nabbed fourth.

In Way’s most recent performance, she followed with a top effort in the 5,000-meter run at the University of Virginia Challenge by finished 21st in the event with a time of 16:32.81 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The meet was not scored.

• Annie Fila (Harbor Light Christian 2014) stole two bases and batted 2-for-4 at outfield for the Cornerstone University softball program (11-31) in a 6-5 triumph at Indiana Tech University (4-38) on April 20 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In the junior’s most recent outing on April 26, she scored two runs and hit 2-for-4 in a 5-3 loss at Lourdes University (13-27) on April 26 in Sylvania.

For the season, she’s batting .231 with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.

She’s also scored 20 runs and stolen six bases.

BASEBALL

• Derek Willis (Boyne City 2016) has appearanced in game at relief pitcher for Alma College, which fell to 11-21 overall after sustaining a 3-2 loss at Calvin College (15-16) on April 24 in Grand Rapids.

In his effort, he hurled one strikeouts and allowed one earned run in a 1.1-inning effort in a 19-2 loss to Franklin College (14-7) on Feb. 27 in Auburndale, Florida.

• Noah Certa (Charlevoix 2015) registered an appearance at pinch runner for Calvin College (16-18) in a 2-1 loss at Olivet College (7-27) on April 27 in Olivet.

For the season, the sophomore’s scored two runs.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

• Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) collected 14th in the 1,500-meter run at the 19th annual Ohio State University Jesse Owens Classic with a season-best time of 3:57.49 for Michigan State University from April 21-22 in Columbus.

The meet was not scored.

From April 14-15, he nabbed a 25th-place finish in the 1,500-meter run at the University of Louisville with a time of 4:02.1 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the field of six teams, the Spartans nabbed fourth overall.

• Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2015) captured a season-best effort in the 800-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Al Owens Open with a season-best time of 1:55.74 for Saginaw Valley State University from April 21-22 in Allendale, Michigan.

Among the field of 26 teams, the Cardinals ended seventh.

On April 8, Plude finished 23rd in the 400-meter dash at the Ferris State University Bulldog Open with a near season-best effort in the event with a time of 52.52 seconds.

On March 31, he collected seventh in the 400-meter dash (51.28 seconds) and 800-meter run (1:58.62) at the Bellarmine University Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky.

Neither meet was scored.

• Andrew Plude (Charlevoix 2013) finished 53rd in the 1,500-meter run at the GVSU Al Owens Open with a season-best time of 4:13.79 for Saginaw Valley State University.

On April 8, Plude finished 18th in the 1,500-meter run at the FSU Bulldog Open with a then season-best time of 4:14.83 in Big Rapids.

• Tristan Rudolph (Charlevoix 2014) nabbed 12th in the 1,500-meter run at the Alma College Jim Cole Scottie Open with a season-best time of 4:17.02 for Aquinas College on April 14 in Alma.

Among the field of nine teams, the Saints captured the sweep.

In Rudolph’s most recent outing, he ended 78th in the 1,500-meter run at the GVSU Al Owens Open with a time of 4:29.88.

Among the field of 26 teams, AC nabbed fourth.

• Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) scored two points by placing seventh in the 1,500-meter run at home in the Otterbien University Twilight Invitational with a season-best time of 4:10.37 for OU on April 21 in Westerville, Ohio.

Among the field of 16 teams, the Cardinals nabbed runner-up.

On April 7, Snabes collected 13th in the 1,500-meter run at the University of Mount Union John Homon Open with a then season-best time of 4:13.69 in Alliance, Ohio.

The meet was not scored.

• Tevin Lamond (Boyne City 2013) is a senior at sprints for Spring Arbor University, which placed 10th among the field of 16 teams at the OU Twilight Invitational on April 21 in Westerville, Ohio.

In his most recent effort, he scored in the 200-meter dash at the Crossroads League Indoor Track and Field Championships by placing fifth with a season-best time of 23.41 seconds as the Cougars cruised to finish fifth among the field of nine teams from Feb. 17-18 in Marion, Indiana.

In the competition, he followed by ending 14th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds.

• Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) placed 14th in the 400-meter dash at the FSU Bulldog Open with a season-best time of 54.04 for Calvin College.

SOFTBALL

• Katie Hybl (Charlevoix 2013) recorded an appearance at catcher for Siena Heights University (25-13-1) in a 12-2 loss at home to Madonna University (26-11) on April 23 in Adrian.

For the season, the senior’s belted two RBIs and scored five runs.

• Hannah Hoth (Boyne City 2016) registered an appearance at catcher for Lansing Community College (29-13-1) in a 10-1 loss at home to Kellogg Community College (23-19) on April 25 in Lansing.

For the year, the sophomore’s hitting .190 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

She’s also scored 13 runs and stolen one base.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

• Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) is a sophomore sprinter for the University of Michigan, which resumed competition at the 19th annual Jesse Owens Classic from April 21-22 in Columbus.

In her most recent outing, she captured runner-up in the 5,000-meter run (17:37.31) and sixth in the 3,000-meter run (10:03.51) at the Duke University Battle of the Blues Invitational for No. 25 University of Michigan on April 1 in Durham, North Carolina.

The meets were not scored.

• Molly Jeakle (Charlevoix 2012) is a fifth-year senior distance runner for Michigan State University, which concluded competition at the University of Virginia Challenge from April 21-22 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The meet was not scored.

In Jeakle’s most recent outing, she clinched 19th in the 5,000-meter run at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a season-best time of 17:01.99 from Feb.24-25 in Geneva, Ohio.

Among the field of 12 teams, the Spartans collected 11th.

Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) is a junior sprinter for NCAA No. 6 Grand Valley State University, which swept the field of 16 teams at home in the GVSU Al Owens Open from April 21-22 in Allendale.

In her most recent outing, she collected fourth in the 400-meter dash at home in the GVSU Tune Up with a time of 58.48 seconds on Feb. 17 in Allendale.

The meet was not scored.

• Caroline Boss (Charlevoix 2014) is a junior distance runner for Calvin College, which placed eighth among the field at the GVSU Al Owens Open.

In her most recent outing, she scored in the 800-meter run (2:19.95) and with the 4×400-meter relay (4:17.29) at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships as the Knights cruised to sweep the field of seven teams for the conference title on Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids.

In the competition, she finished runner-up in the 800-meter run and fifth with the 4×400-meter relay.