Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following …

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

Hankins All-American

A very small fraction of one percent of athletes are named All-American in their respective sports.

On March 20, the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association selected Charlevoix graduate Zach Hankins by vote to the All-American second team for the Ferris State University men’s basketball program.

He became eligible for the accolades after capturing NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional Player of the Year on March 13, becoming the first Bulldogs sophomore in program history to win either award.

At 6-foot-11, his presense he is a physically imposing center for the Bulldogs.

His play, even more imposing than his stature, led FSU to a school record 28 wins.

In his most recent effort, he led No. 2 seed FSU (28-5) in a 68-63 loss to No. 6 seed University of Findlay (25-6) in the Midwest Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Division II National Championships Tournament on March 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the matchup, he nabbed his 17th double-double (school record) with team highs in points (17), rebounds (13) and blocks (five).

The season marks a third-consecutive for the Bulldogs to advance to the NCAA Tournament, as well as the first time in program history to sweep the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season and Tournament Championships titles.

For his efforts in conference play, he became the first-ever sophomore to win the GLIAC Player of the Year award after capturing the single-season record for blocks by finishing with 130, ranking No. 1 among Division II.

Among the nation, he also finishes No. 6 in field goal percentage with 64.7 percent (school record).

For the season, he adds 14.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.

His first record-breaking effort came on Jan. 21 at home in Big Rapids as he led FSU at home past Wayne State University (16-10) by a 102-81 margin.

In the outing, he delivered 10 blocks (school record) en route to leading the Bulldogs to total 20 blocks (school record).

He added 10 points, five rebounds and one steal.

In addition to national recognition, he clinched GLIAC Player of the Week four times and nabbed All-GLIAC first team and GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year awards.

BASEBALL

• Derek Willis (Boyne City 2016) hurled one strikeout and allowed one earned run in a 1.1-inning effort in his first appearance of the season at relief pitcher for Alma College (5-15) in a 19-2 loss to Franklin College (14-7) on Feb. 27 in Auburndale, Florida.

• Noah Certa (Charlevoix 2015) registered an appearance at outfielder for Calvin College (8-12) in a 5-3 loss at Hope College (12-6) on April 1 in Holland.

For the year, the sophomore’s scored two runs.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

• Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) collected a season-best effort in the 800-meter run at home at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational by placing eighth with a time of 1:57.55 for MSU from March 31-April 1 in East Lansing.

From March 24-25, Romeyn nabbed seventh with the 4×1,500-meter relay (16:14.85) and 97th in the 1,500-meter run (4:06.45) at the North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays in Raliegh, North Carolina.

The meets were not scored.

• Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2015) captured seventh in the 400-meter dash (51.28 seconds) and the 800-meter run (1:58.62) at the Bellarmine University Invitational on March 31 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The meet was not scored.

• Andrew Plude (Charlevoix 2013) adds depth at distance for Saginaw Valley State University.

In the senior’s most recent effort, he collected third in the 800-meter run at home in the SVSU – NU – TU Triangular with a time of 2:01.04 as the Cardinals cruised to runner-up among the field of three teams on Feb. 4 in University Center.

• Tristan Rudolph (Charlevoix 2014) finished third with the 4×400-meter relay (3:33.57) and 20th in the 800-meter run (2:07.28) at the Davenport University Select Invitational for NAIA No. 15 Aquinas College on April 1 in Grand Rapids.

The meet was not scored.

• Tevin Lamond (Boyne City 2013) is a senior at sprints for Spring Arbor University, which opened at the Indiana Wesleyan University Polar Bear Invitational on March 25 in Marion, Indiana.

In his most recent effort, he scored in the 200-meter dash at the Crossroads League Indoor Track and Field Championships by placing fifth with a season-best time of 23.41 seconds as the Cougars cruised to finish fifth among the field of nine teams from Feb. 17-18 in Marion, Indiana.

In the competition, he followed by ending 14th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds.

• Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) clinched fifth in the 1,500-meter run (4:17.59) and sixth with the 4×400-meter relay (3:36.13) at home in the Otterbein University April Fool’s Invitational on April 1 in Westerville.

In the outing, which was not scored, the junior followed by ending 11th in the javelin with a launch 76-8 3/4.

On March 25, he collected 22nd in the 800-meter run at the Cedarville University Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open with a time of 2:02.35 as the Cardinals cruised to place third among the field 17 teams in Cedarville.

• Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) is a sophomore at long sprints for NCAA Division III No. 22 Calvin College, which secured a 96-56 triumph at Hope College on March 31 in Holland.

In his most recent performance, he nabbed 16th in the 400-meter dash at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships with a time of 54.61 seconds as the Knights cruised to sweep the field of seven teams for the league title on Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids.

SOFTBALL

• Annie Fila (Harbor Light Christian 2014) batted 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI at outfielder for Cornerstone University (6-14) in a 3-2 victory at Concordia University Ann Arbor (9-18) on April 1 in Ann Arbor.

The junior also scored one run.

For the season, she’s batting .208 with one double, two home runs and three RBIs.

She’s also scored seven runs and one stolen base.

• Katie Hybl (Charlevoix 2013) registered an appearance at catcher for Siena Heights University (20-4-1) in a 14-6 triumph at the University of Northwestern Ohio (20-15) on April 2 in Lima, Ohio.

For the year, the senior’s contributed two RBIs and scored five runs.

• Hannah Hoth (Boyne City 2016) recorded an appearance at catcher for Lansing Community College (17-10-1) in an 8-0 sweep of Grand Rapids Community College (2-13) on April 8 in Grand Rapids.

For the season, the freshman’s batting .183 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

She’s also scored 10 runs.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

• Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) captured runner-up in the 5,000-meter run (17:37.31) and sixth in the 3,000-meter run (10:03.51) at the Duke University Battle of the Blues Invitational for No. 25 University of Michigan on April 1 in Durham, North Carolina.

The meet was not scored.

• Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) captured fifth in the 10,000-meter run at the North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays with a time of 33:54.7 for Michigan State University from March 24-25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The meet was not scored.

• Molly Jeakle (Charlevoix 2012) adds additional depth at distance for Michigan State University.

In the senior’s most recent outing, she clinched 19th in the 5,000-meter run at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a season-best time of 17:01.99 from Feb.24-25 in Geneva, Ohio.

Among the field of 12 teams, the Spartans collected 11th.

• Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) is a junior sprinter for NCAA No. 2 Grand Valley State University, which competed at the Stanford University Invitational from March 31-April 1 in Palo Alto, California.

In her most recent outing, she clinched fourth in the 400-meter dash at home in the GVSU Tune Up with a time of 58.48 seconds on Feb. 17 in Allendale.

The meet was not scored.

• Caroline Boss (Charlevoix 2014) is a junior at distance for Calvin College, which sustained an 84-69 loss at Hope College on March 31 in Holland.

In her most recent outing, she scored in the 800-meter run (2:19.95) and with the 4×400-meter relay (4:17.29) at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships as the Knights cruised to sweep the field of seven teams for the conference title on Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids.

In the competition, she finished runner-up in the 800-meter run and fifth with the 4×400-meter relay.