Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

This bimonthly sports digest, by Christopher Graber, features local Charlevoix County athletes who have gone on to compete at the college and university level.

Charlevoix’s Hankins garners GLIAC Player of the Week again

BAY CITY – Charlevoix graduate Zach Hankins clinched Great lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced from headquarters on Jan. 30

To clinch the recognition for Week No. 11, the sophomore produced 12.5 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game in wins against Northern Michigan University (6-11) and Michigan Tech University.

On Jan. 26, he clinched his 18th double-digit scoring effort of the season in an 86-80 victory at NMU in Marquette.

He followed by registered his 11th double-double of the season in a 77-76 triumph at MTU on Jan. 28 in Houghton.

Against the Wildcats, he produced 15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists.

He followed by delivering 11 rebounds, 10 points, four blocks, three assists and one steal against the Huskies as the Bulldogs are in the midst of a 13-game winning streak.

For the season, he’s tallied 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

SPOTLIGHT

Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls 2016) registered his eighth double-digit scoring total of the season at starting guard for the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program (6-13) in a 76-62 loss at home to Northern Michigan University (6-13) on Jan. 30 in Marquette.

In the competition, the freshman produced 11 points and four rebounds.

For the season, he’s compiled 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Rainy McCune (East Jordan 2014) clinched her eighth double-digit scoring effort of the season at starting guard for the Schoolcraft College women’s basketball program (6-14) in a 55-52 loss at home to Macomb Community College (10-8) on Jan. 28 in Garden City.

In the matchup, the sophomore provided a game-high 16 points complemented with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

For the season, she’s totaled 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) is a sophomore guard for Central Michigan University, which improved to 14-7 overall after registering a 105-98 victory in overtime at Kent State University (11-10) on Jan. 28 in Kent.

Jay Redman (Boyne City 2012) contributed two points, two assists and one rebound at guard for Lawrence Tech University (3-19) in a 76-74 loss at home to Siena Heights University (12-11) on Jan. 28 in Southfield.

For the season, the fifth-year senior’s tallied 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and one assist per game.

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) opened the season by placing 19th in the mile at the Notre Dame University Invitational with a time of 4 minutes, 16.62 seconds for Michigan State University on Jan. 21 in Notre Dame Indiana.

Among the field of seven teams, the Spartans ended third.

Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2015) captured season-best efforts in his last two meets for Saginaw Valley State University, as the Cardinals hosted to events that were not scored in recent weeks.

On Jan. 20, the sophomore finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at home in the SVSU Doug Hansen Open with a time of 51.74 seconds in University Center.

In his most recent outing, he collected seventh in the 800-meter run at home in the SVSU Jet’s Pizza Invitational with a time of 1:57.16 from Jan. 27-28.

Andrew Plude (Charlevoix 2013) collected 10th in the mile at home in the Saginaw Valley State University Classic with a time of 4:34.27 for SVSU on Jan. 14.

The meet was not scored.

On Jan. 20, he followed by clinching 13th in the 800-meter run at home in the SVSU Doug Hansen Open with a time of 2:02.54.

In his most recent effort, he ended 19th in the mile at home in the SVSU Jet’s Pizza Invitational with a time of 4:33.35 from Jan. 27-28.

Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) opened the season by clinching 16th in the 800-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Bob Eubanks Open with a time of 2:03.56 for Calvin College on Jan. 13 in Allendale.

Among the field of 13 teams, the Knights ended 11th.

Tristan Rudolph (Charlevoix 2014) finished 55th in the 800-meter run at the GVSU Mike Lints Open with a time of 2:09.73 for Aquinas College on Jan. 28 in Allendale.

Among the field of 20 teams, the Saints ended sixth.

Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) placed sixth in the 1,000-meter run (2:41.33) and eighth with the 4×400-meter relay (3:38.21) at the University of Findlay Classic for Otterbein University on Jan. 27 in Findlay, Ohio.

The meet was not scored.

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) captured fifth in the 3,000-meter run at the Saginaw Valley State Univeristy Jet’s Pizza Invitational with a time of 10 minutes, 14.52 seconds for No. 12 University of Michigan from Jan. 27-28 in University.

On Jan. 14, the sophomore opened the season by collecting 16th in the mile at home in the UM Simmons-Harvey Invitational with a time of 5:16.05 on Jan. 14 in Ann Arbor.

The meets were not scored.

Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) clinched 13th in the 3,000-meter run at the Notre Dame University Invitational with a time of 9:54.6 for Michigan State University as the Spartans cruised to a fifth-place finish among the field of seven teams on Jan. 21 in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Molly Jeakle (Charlevoix 2012) opened the season by finishing 20th in the mile at the Notre Dame University Invitational with a time of 5:09.67 for Michigan State University on Jan. 21 in Notre Dame, Indiana.

The meet was not scored.

Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) led NCAA Division II No. 1 Grand Valley State to sweep the field of 14 teams at home in the GVSU Bob Eubanks Open by placing runner-up with the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:57.47 on Jan. 13 in Allendale.

In the competition, she followed by ending seventh in the 300-meter dash (42.16 seconds) and 20th in the 200-meter dash (27.65 seconds).

On Jan. 20, she led the Lakers to finish runner-up among the field of 11 teams at home in the GVSU Open after collecting runner-up with the 4×400-meter relay (4:00.72) and sixth in the 400-meter dash (59.2 seconds).

In her most recent effort, she nabbed runner-up with the 4×400-meter relay (3:57.47) and seventh in the 300-meter dash (42.16) en route to leading the Lakers to sweep the field of 20 teams at home in the GVSU Mike Lints Open on Jan. 28.