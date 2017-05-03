Charlevoix County clerks and courts filings

The latest Charlevoix County Circuit and District courts information, including assumed names, divorces, and marriages.

The latest Charlevoix County Circuit and District courts information, including assumed names, divorces, and marriages.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Daniel Charles Adler, 67 of Charlevoix, trespassing. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Phillip Andrew Milan, 52 of Charlevoix, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $215 in fines and costs.

Doing Business As

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Pure Reflections Detailing by Maxwell Reed at 03419 Big Valley Trail in Boyne Falls

Errands Maid Easy by Laura Reed at 03419 Big Valley Trail in Boyne Falls

Bermuda Stamp Company by David and Susan Avery at 28629 Fox Point Train in Beaver Island

LGK Charlevoix by LuAnne Kozma at 9330 Woods Road in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Edoardo Morbiducci, 35 and Julia Catherine Usitalo, 26, both of Celebration, FL

Hailee Marie Arnold, 20 and Tia Isobel Young, 24, both of Charlevoix

Paul Timothy Clark, 58 of Charlevoix and Constance Ann Bender, 49 of Traverse City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Michael Paul Goodburn, 40 of East Jordan, breaking and entering, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. To pay $486 in fines and costs.

Vern Arthur Grams, 63 of Charlevoix, possession of child sexually abusive material (three counts). To serve 17 months to four years in prison, pay $744 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Heidi Lewin vs. Stephen Lewin

Patricia Louise Stahl vs. Albert Frank Stahl Jr.

Terrie Cavaness vs. Anthony Cavaness

Theresa Burt vs. Darrell Burt

Michaela Angela C. Smith vs. Curtis Clayton Smith

Leslie Farmer vs. Joshua Farmer