Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases

Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases

— May 23, 2017

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Frederick Dee Shorty, 29 of Charlevoix, malicious destruction of property $200-$1,000. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for three days served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 357 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $825 in fines and costs.

 

Kevin Dimitroff Graf, 28 of Petoskey, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

David Thomas William Gross, 26 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Elizabeth Louise George, 28 of East Jordan, no license on person. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Lazy Moose LTD by David Percy at 4199 Boyne City Road in Boyne City

D&N Auto Sales by Dana and Noah Dvoracek at 6813 US-31 South in Charlevoix

Industrial Camera Sales by Jeff Stiegman at 6700 M-66 North in Charlevoix

Beyond Music by Alec Cosier at 622 Riverridge Lane in Boyne City

MAP Independent Contracting by Melissa Pickard at 673 West Court Street in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

John Charles Perreault, 66 and Robin Louise Ferguson, 62, both of East Jordan

Allan Scott Johnson, 22 and Heather Marie Johnson, 21, both of Charlevoix

James Erwin Johnson, 55 and Amber Lynn McLeod, 53, both of Boyne City

James Matthew Sobleski, 28 and Elizabeth Marie Chiaramonte, 28, both of Boyne City

Michael David Mcarthur, 36 and Alana Kristine Herba, 26, both of East Jordan

Zachary Nolan Shepard, 22 and KaLeigh Anna Sharlene Beard, 22, both of East Jordan

Brett Ronald Evans, 30 and Kathryn Elizabeth Clark, 28, both of East Jordan

James Michael Elliott, 47 and John Matthew McGeorge, 51, both of Boyne City

Michael Robert Cunningham, 32 and Abigail Elise Culbert, 24, both of Denver, CO

Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Jason Howard Dean, 37 of Mesick, failure to pay child support. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 130 days served, pay $24,064.56 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Mark Juday vs. Wendy Detlaff-Juday

Jennifer Clasman-Ammerman vs. Steven Roote

Shannon White vs. Jodie Thomas

Bernadette Raymond vs. Richard Raymond Jr.

Johanna Hattie Moore vs. Edward Garcia

Michael Miller vs. Karen Miller

Amber Graham vs. Archie Graham

 

