Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings

The latest Charlevoix County Circuit and District courts information, including assumed names, divorces, and marriages.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Erin Kathryn Ford, 40 of Ellsworth, unlawful use of a license plate. To serve eight days in jail with credit for eight days served, to pay $250 in fines and costs.

Lucas Troy Spence, 28 of Boyne City, disorderly/drunk person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Luis Fernan Rodriguez-Cintron, 24 of Orlando, Florida, operating with no valid license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Devon Tyler Eberhart, 22 of Charlevoix, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 25 days served, 68 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Terrance James Lewis, 59 of Charlevoix, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 27 days served, 66 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Matthew Robert Johnston, 32 of Buckley, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 27 days served, 66 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Joseph Martin Palmer, 29 of Charlevoix, failure to report an accident. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Little Traverse Charters, LLC by John Kalbfull at 133 C & O Club Drive in Charlevoix

Clark’s Auto Repair by Thomas Lee Clark at 5378 Carson Road in East Jordan

Different Pointe of View by David Prevo at 24 Manning Drive in East Jordan

David Auto & Transport by William Lee Davis at 1959 Valley View Road in Boyne Falls

Joseph Keys by Joseph Keys at 87 Upper Kelsey Drive in Charlevoix

Maritime Yachting Services by Linda L. Lake at 06515 Burgess Road in Charlevoix

Hadassah by Sari E. King at 08415 Bear Cove Lane in Petoskey

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

David Michael-Joseph Schwartzfisher, 27 and Amy Euella Ccoveyou, 21, both of Charlevoix

David Joseph Lohman, 63 and Carol Celeste Noel, 60, both of Petoskey

Jay Barton Wangeman, 29 and Stacey Jo Spaniak, 27, both of East Jordan