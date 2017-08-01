Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Zachary Robert Robinson, 23 of Grand Rapids, disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Charles Leonard Scherping, 74 of Charlevoix, failure to report an accident. To pay $400 in fines and costs, $222.55 in restitution.

Steven Alexander Boris, 23 of East Jordan, disorderly/obscene conduct. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for two days served, 88 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Jason Troy Shepherd, 27 of Boyne City, selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Christopher David Burnett, 37 of Walloon Lake, attempting to resist or obstruct the police.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for seven days served, ten days community service in lieu of jail time, 354 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,175 in fines and costs, $1,049.11 in restitution.

Alyssa Renee Bearss, 23 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

James Ray Lamoreaux, 36 and Heather Nicole Basey, 28, both of Charlevoix

Eric Dale Emshwiller, 47 and Kelly Jo Brecheisen, 44, both of Petoskey

Joel Pieter Van Twisk, 30 and Antonia Lea Fawell, 28, both of Chicago, IL

Kevin Timothy Thole, 29 and Tamara Marie Potter, 26, both of Mulberry Grove, IL

William Rollin Sherman, 74 of Charlevoix and Kimberly Ann Barnett, 48 of Chicago, IL

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court: Michael Edward Left, 59 of Charlevoix, resisting and obstructing a police officer. To serve three months in jail with credit for 13 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Renee Flickinger vs. John Flickinger

Mary Gray vs. Michael Gray Sr.

Jessica Babb vs. Benjamin Babb

Andrew Buckner vs. Nakita Buckner