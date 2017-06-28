Charlevoix County clerk and court filings— June 28, 2017
A look at the latest court cases and filings in the Charlevoix County Clerk’s office, as well as circuit and district courts.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Thomas Joseph Stoops, 33 of Charlevoix, performing an occupation without a license. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 84 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months. To pay $500 in fines and costs.
Spencer Rex Korthase, 25 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
Brad Michael Smith, 28 of Boyne Falls, malicious destruction of property ($200-$1,000). To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 359 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, pay $475 in fines and costs, $1,488.97 in restitution.
Christian Alexander Barnes, 23 of Boyne City, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $215 in fines and costs.
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Jane’s Sassy Salsa by Jane Milan at 13062 Maple Street in Charlevoix
Howie Contracting by Seth Howie at 831 BC/EJ Road in Boyne City
Towne Property Management by Brian R. Towne at 5766 Lake Shore Road in Boyne City
Holley Landscape and Maintenance by Robin Jay Holley at 1860 Zink Road in Boyne City
North Country Landscape by Alex Burns at 8895 Ferry Road in East Jordan
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Austin Matthew Kruzel, 25 of Boyne City and Kelly Hope Crawford, 22 of Grosse Pointe Woods
Michael George Carey, 47 and Amy Lynne Cook, 43, both of Charlevoix
Kevin Sean Wilmer Vrondran, 39 and Carla Ann Winteringham, 36, both of Boyne City
Matthew Robin Erdman, 30 of East Lansing and Caitlin Caprice Anderson, 27 of Ames, IA
Travis Lee Elsing, 30 of Marion and Grace Marie Farrell, 30 of Charlevoix
Joseph Frank Richards, 35 and Shawnna Marie Newkirk, 36, both of Charlevoix
Sean Michael Clark, 26 of Boyne Falls and Alyssa Marie Anderson, 23 of Dafter
Ronald Alan Sieggreen Jr., 35 and Amy Griffith, 35, both of East Jordan
Nicholas Arron Grams, 36 and Emily Ann Deming, 32, both of East Jordan
Payton Michael Henson, 27 of East Jordan and Anjanette Olivia Forman, 21 of Boyne City
David Ernest Ecker, 71 and Sallie Jo Hicks, 69, both of Boyne Falls
Gary William Saur, 64 and Theresa Rose McCarthy, 55, both of Charlevoix
James Matthew Sobleski, 28 and Elizabeth Marie Chiaramonte, 28, both of Boyne City
Stephen Martin Kur, 62 and Lisa Marie Hammond, 60, both of Charlevoix
Louis Richard Matelski, 36 and Monaliza Maria Agramonte, 36, both of Cape Coral, FL
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Raymond Drake Baker Jr, 37 of Charlevoix, attempted assault by strangulation. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 104 days served, $608 in fines and costs.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Brandy Benton vs. Nicholas Benton
Faith McKillip vs. Jason McKillip
Kristen Spears vs. Craig Stutzky
Robert Mendham Jr vs. Andrea Mendham
Kelly Platte vs. James Platte Jr.
James Hornbeck vs. Barbara Hornbeck
Herbert McGuire IV vs. Julie McGuire
Shelly Deschermeier vs. Jorge Arguello
Ryan Leitner vs. Heather Leitner
Jeremy Johnson vs. Jaime Johnson