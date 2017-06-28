Charlevoix County clerk and court filings

A look at the latest court cases and filings in the Charlevoix County Clerk’s office, …

A look at the latest court cases and filings in the Charlevoix County Clerk’s office, as well as circuit and district courts.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Thomas Joseph Stoops, 33 of Charlevoix, performing an occupation without a license. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 84 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months. To pay $500 in fines and costs.

Spencer Rex Korthase, 25 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Brad Michael Smith, 28 of Boyne Falls, malicious destruction of property ($200-$1,000). To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 359 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, pay $475 in fines and costs, $1,488.97 in restitution.

Christian Alexander Barnes, 23 of Boyne City, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $215 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Jane’s Sassy Salsa by Jane Milan at 13062 Maple Street in Charlevoix

Howie Contracting by Seth Howie at 831 BC/EJ Road in Boyne City

Towne Property Management by Brian R. Towne at 5766 Lake Shore Road in Boyne City

Holley Landscape and Maintenance by Robin Jay Holley at 1860 Zink Road in Boyne City

North Country Landscape by Alex Burns at 8895 Ferry Road in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Austin Matthew Kruzel, 25 of Boyne City and Kelly Hope Crawford, 22 of Grosse Pointe Woods

Michael George Carey, 47 and Amy Lynne Cook, 43, both of Charlevoix

Kevin Sean Wilmer Vrondran, 39 and Carla Ann Winteringham, 36, both of Boyne City

Matthew Robin Erdman, 30 of East Lansing and Caitlin Caprice Anderson, 27 of Ames, IA

Travis Lee Elsing, 30 of Marion and Grace Marie Farrell, 30 of Charlevoix

Joseph Frank Richards, 35 and Shawnna Marie Newkirk, 36, both of Charlevoix

Sean Michael Clark, 26 of Boyne Falls and Alyssa Marie Anderson, 23 of Dafter

Ronald Alan Sieggreen Jr., 35 and Amy Griffith, 35, both of East Jordan

Nicholas Arron Grams, 36 and Emily Ann Deming, 32, both of East Jordan

Payton Michael Henson, 27 of East Jordan and Anjanette Olivia Forman, 21 of Boyne City

David Ernest Ecker, 71 and Sallie Jo Hicks, 69, both of Boyne Falls

Gary William Saur, 64 and Theresa Rose McCarthy, 55, both of Charlevoix

James Matthew Sobleski, 28 and Elizabeth Marie Chiaramonte, 28, both of Boyne City

Stephen Martin Kur, 62 and Lisa Marie Hammond, 60, both of Charlevoix

Louis Richard Matelski, 36 and Monaliza Maria Agramonte, 36, both of Cape Coral, FL

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Raymond Drake Baker Jr, 37 of Charlevoix, attempted assault by strangulation. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 104 days served, $608 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Brandy Benton vs. Nicholas Benton

Faith McKillip vs. Jason McKillip

Kristen Spears vs. Craig Stutzky

Robert Mendham Jr vs. Andrea Mendham

Kelly Platte vs. James Platte Jr.

James Hornbeck vs. Barbara Hornbeck

Herbert McGuire IV vs. Julie McGuire

Shelly Deschermeier vs. Jorge Arguello

Ryan Leitner vs. Heather Leitner

Jeremy Johnson vs. Jaime Johnson