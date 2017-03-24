Charlevoix County, Boyne City public notices

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

INVITATION TO BID – Asphalt Crack Sealing Services

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Asphalt Crack Sealing of Roadways.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Asphalt Crack Sealing Bids 2017”, until 1:30 P.M., local time, April 3, 2017 at the Boyne City City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall.

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer

INVITATION TO BID – Pavement Marking Services

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Pavement Marking of Roadways and Parking Lots.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Pavement Marking Bids 2017”, until 10:00 A.M, local time, April 3, 2017 at the Boyne City City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall and on the City’s website.

www.boynecity.com

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the May 2, 2017 Special Election has been scheduled for Friday March 24, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. in the Commissioner Room, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

CHERYL POTTER BROWE

Charlevoix County Clerk

NOTICE

LAST DAY TO REGISTER

NOTICE OF LAST DAY OF REGISTRATION OF ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITY/TOWNSHIP

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

All electors are hereby given notice that a Special Election will be held in the following Cities/Townships on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Electors who wish to vote in the primary election must be registered to vote no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2017. If you are not currently registered to vote or have changed your address in the city or township in which you live you may do so at the following locations listed in this notice.

In Person:

At the city or township clerk’s office where your residence is located or at the office of the Charlevoix County Clerk during normal business hours.

At any of the Secretary of State Branch offices located throughout the state during normal business hours.

At the specified agency for clients receiving services through the Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

At the military recruitment offices for persons enlisting in the armed forces.

By Mail:

By obtaining and completing a Mail Voter Registration Application and forwarding to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline. Mail voter registration applications may be obtained by contacting any of the following clerks.

NOTE: A person who registers to vote by mail is required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the city/township where they live or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.

Electors who wish to register with the county or city/township clerk are advised to call ahead for the location, days and times.

This election is for the purpose of:

Voting on the following proposal (s): (if any)

EAST JORDAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BONDING PROPOSAL

Shall East Jordan Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ten Million Eight Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($10,840,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, preparing, developing and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2017 is 2.46 mills ($2.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.46 mills ($2.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Sandy Whiteford, Clerk

Eveline Township

08528 Ferry Rd.

East Jordan, MI 49727

(231)582-3119

Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk

South Arm Township

2811 South M-66

East Jordan, MI 49727

(231)536-2900

Marilyn Beebe, Clerk

Wilson Township

1701 Fall Park Rd.

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231)582-1033

Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk

City of East Jordan

201 Main St.

East Jordan, MI 49727

(231)536-3383

Carolyn Barnett, Clerk

Echo Township, Antrim County

2021 Finkton Rd.

East Jordan, MI 49727

Donna Theibert, Clerk

Jordan Township, Antrim County

574 North M-66

Mancelona, MI 49659

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

203 Antrim Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-7200

CLAIMS NOTICE

THE WALLACE K. DIETZE AND

PATRICIA E. DIETZE TRUST AGREEMENT

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Your interest in the estate may be barred or affected by the following:

The decedent, WALLACE K. DIETZE, whose last known address was 1305 Lakeshore Drive, Boyne City, MI 49712, died March 8, 2017.

The decedent, PATRICIA E. DIETZE, whose last known address was 1305 Lakeshore Drive, Boyne City, MI 49712, died October 2, 2014.

By Trust indenture dated the July 17, 1991, as Amended, the decedents established the WALLACE K. DIETZE AND PATRICIA E. DIETZE TRUST AGREEMENT. There is no representative of the Settlors estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedents are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustee, Michael Dietze, of P.O. Box 71, Salem, Wisconsin 53168, within four months of the date of publication of this notice.

Notice is further given that the trust estate will be thereafter assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON MARCH 22, 2017

KEVIN G. KLEVORN (P35531)

KLEVORN & KLEVORN

Attorneys for the Trustee

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-7911

send notices to:

editor@boynegazette.com