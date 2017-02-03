Charlevoix County Board Jan. 25 minutes— February 3, 2017
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS
January 25, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-012, Retirement Kim Stevens.
Motion approved Resolution #17-013, Phase 3 Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-Motorized Trail.
Motion approved Resolution #17-014, Health Department Grant.
Motion approved Resolution #17-015, County Website Addition.
Motion approved Resolution #17-016, Marine Grant.
Motion approved Resolution #17-017, Contract Clauses.
Motion approved Resolution #17-018, FY 2018 Resolution of Intent.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 8:25 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk