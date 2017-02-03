Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
February 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
February 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County Board Jan. 25 minutes
February 3, 2017 - Boyne City alley vacation request hearing Feb. 14
February 3, 2017 - Boyne City recreation plan hearing Feb. 14
February 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County law enforcement news
February 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan 9-15
February 1, 2017 - Proposed laws could affect Charlevoix County residents
February 1, 2017 - Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos
February 1, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder meets Netanyahu, speaks at Cybertech Conference on Israel trip
January 31, 2017 - Boyne joint boards talk housing, police, open space, pavilion, and more
January 31, 2017 - Boyne City Commission Jan. 24 coverage
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017
January 31, 2017 - Boyne library February events
January 31, 2017 - McLaren Charlevoix named in top 100 Critical Access Hospitals
January 30, 2017 - #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1
January 27, 2017 - Boyne Library MLK Day events in photos
January 27, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel
January 24, 2017 - 2017 Boyne chamber awards in photos
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
Home / Free / News / Notices / Charlevoix County Board Jan. 25 minutes

Charlevoix County Board Jan. 25 minutes

— February 3, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS
January 25, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-012, Retirement Kim Stevens.
Motion approved Resolution #17-013, Phase 3 Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-Motorized Trail.
Motion approved Resolution #17-014, Health Department Grant.
Motion approved Resolution #17-015, County Website Addition.
Motion approved Resolution #17-016, Marine Grant.
Motion approved Resolution #17-017, Contract Clauses.
Motion approved Resolution #17-018, FY 2018 Resolution of Intent.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 8:25 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

