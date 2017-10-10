Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 2018 county budget of $15,093,922—an increase from last year of 1.51 percent.

A public hearing was held on the proposed budget on Wednesday Sept. 27, wherein the revenue and appropriation projections were presented.

“I’m pretty proud of Charlevoix County—our clerk, treasurer, department heads, administrator—working together to come up with a budget that works for us,” said Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners Chairman Joel Evans (R-District 4) “All indications are that things are going well.”

The county is levying a millage rate of 7.5 mills total—which is the same as last year—Allocated 4.45; Transit .25; Grandvue .75; Senior Citizens .65; Recycling .15, Road 1; Parks .15; and Veterans .1.

Evans added that the county has been able to maintain its high level of services without significant increases in spending by continually working to improve the efficiency of its individual departments.

“I think we’ve tried to instill on our employees the importance of that … and, again, they’ve done a great job,” he said.

Budget Breakdown

2018 Proposed General Fund Budget Summary shows the entity in question along with this year’s budgeted amount and the percentage of increase or decrease in projected spending.

Board of Commissioners $332,402 | 1.39%

Legislative Committees $11,500 | 8.70%

Circuit Court $259,575 | -12.21%

Circuit Court Probation $2,000 | 0%

District Court $616,155 | 4.59%

Friend of the Court $681,260 | 3.57%

Jury Board $4,500 | 0%

Probate Court $637,599 | -0.02%

Guardianships $14,000 | 0%

County Clerk $604,404 | 5.05%

Audit $50,000 | 4.00%

Data Processing $261,000 | 1.92%

COOP Reimbrsmnt Prog $90,631 | 3.42%

Public Improvement $56,000 | -837.50%

County Treasurer $330,883 | 3.16%

Equalization/Assessing $334,787 | -12.47%

Cooperative Extension $168,039 | 5.61%

Elections $117,300 | 0%

Postage $10,000 | 50.00%

Telephone $102,000 | 29.41%

Building & Grounds $456,297 | 22.45%

Prosecuting Atty $571,750 | 8.18%

Register of Deeds $317,437 | 14.64%

Human Resources $194,954 | 5.53%

Drain Commissioner $3,650 | -2.74%

Soil & Water Conserv. $12,148 | 0%

Copying & Recording $88,800 | 25.68%

Sheriff’s Dept. $2,324,617 | 6.39%

Marine Patrol $67,123 | 2.58%

Secondary Road Patrol $109,359 | -0.67%

Jail $1,843,664 | 2.83%

Dept. Bldg Safety $565,049 | -9.30%

Mapping $2,500 | 100%

GIS Dept. $259,980 | 37.28%

Emergency Services $70,000 | 14.29%

Animal Control $88,600 | -13.62%

Contagious Disease $2,500 | 0%

Medical Examiner $46,050 | 21.36%

State Institutions $61,846 | 0%

Planning $103,527 | 3.33%

Whiting Park $300,000 | 33.33%

Insurance & Bonds $861,430 | 4.43%

Social Security $1,500 | 0%

Contingency $157,815 | 21.04%

Operating Transfers $1,911,438 | -1.65%

TOTAL APPROPRIATIONS

$15,093,922 | 1.51%

TOTAL REVENUE

$15,093,922 | 1.51%

Fund amendments

Projections for Sept. 30, 2017, show that several departments in the General Fund will end in a deficit condition unless amended.

The projected deficits were determined as follows:

District Court, $5,000

Cooperative Extension, $2,000

Telephone, $31,000

Maintenance, $16,000

Prosecuting Attorney, $22,000

Register of Deeds, $24,000

GIS, $34,000

Emergency Mngmt., $16,000

Medical Examiner, $15,000

Non-Motorized Trail, $200,000

Projections for Sept. 30, 2017, show that several funds will end in a deficit condition unless amended.

The projected deficits were determined as follows:

Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, $150,000

ATV Fund, $18,000

Drug Law Enforcement, $24,000

Housing, $31,000

The board authorized the county clerk to make the necessary budget amendments.

Salaries & Meeting Fees

County Board of Commissioners

(per month) – $250

Drain Commissioner (on site inspections) – $50

Fiscal Officer – $13,000

County Road Commission (special meetings)

per diem $75 (less than 4 hours) $50

All other boards pay $50 per meeting.

Committee meetings of less than four (4) hours, including travel, shall be $50 per meeting.

Meetings over four (4) hours shall be $75 per meeting.

This rate includes all other board and commissioners paid at the same rate as the Board of Commissioners.