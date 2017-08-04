Charlevoix County: apply now for home repair loans

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications from very low-income families in …

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications from very low-income families in rural areas for home repair loans.

“Though we may not want to think about it, fall weather is not that far away,” said Acting State Director for Michigan Jason Church. “Now is a good time for rural residents to address roof, window and siding issues.”

Loans may be up to $20,000, carry an interest rate of 1 percent and can be used to for repairs, insulation, improvements, weatherization, water heater and furnace replacement, and to make a home accessible for persons with a disability.

Applicants must have an acceptable credit history, meet income guidelines, have repayment ability to service the new loan and any existing obligations, be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence, and own and personally occupy the home on a permanent basis.

To learn more, visit USDA Rural Development on the web at www.rd.usda.gov/mi or contact one of our area offices at the following locations:

• Sault Ste. Marie at 906-632-9611 Ext. 4,

• Traverse City at 231-941-0951 Ext. 4,

• West Branch at 989-345-5470 Ext. 4,