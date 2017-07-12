Charlevoix County 2017 summer events

July 12 – 26

July 12 – 26

Senior Center Dinners

Boyne Area Senior Center, 411 Division In Boyne City; 582-6682 – Come Join Us For Wednesday Night Dinner. Dinner Is Served From 5 To 6 p.m. with music 5:30 – 7 p.m.

July 12 Baked Chicken Will Be Served

Music By With The Blackwoods Maestros

July 19 Pork Will Be Served

Music By T Bone (This Will Be New Music For Us)

July 26 The Kitchen Is Serving Meatloaf

Music Provided By Brad Hersey

A 50/50 Drawing Will Be Held Each Week

Drawing At 6 p.m. Suggested Donation:

$3 For 60 And Over/$6 For Under 60

July 13

Food Truck Rally

In celebration of all things local, the Boyne City Farmers Market is hosting the 4th Annual Food Truck Rally fundraiser at Veterans Park on Thursday July 13, from 6-9 p.m.

July 13 – Aug. 31

Boat-in movies

Boat-in movies will be featured again this summer on Thursday evenings in Walloon Lake Village, in the Village Green Park next to Barrel Back restaurant. Movies start 20 minutes after sunset and can be watched from the park’s lawn or from your boat. Tune in your boat radio to listen for sound. For more information call Hotel Walloon at (231) 535-5000. Here is the schedule:

July 13th: Toy Story

July 20th: Finding Dory

July 27th: Zootopia

August 3rd: Remember the Titans

August 10th: Raiders of the Lost Arc

August 17th: The Parent Trap

August 24th: National Treasure

August 31st: Mary Poppins

July 14 – Aug. 4

EJ MUSIC IN THE PARK

Memorial Park – 7:00 PM

July 14 – Rachael B – Pop, R&B

July 21 – Moxie Strings – Folk, Eclectic

July 28 – Benj. James Band–Funk, Jazz, Soul

August 4th – Sweetwater Warblers (Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, May Erlwine) – Folk

july 19 – aug. 16

gazebo concerts

EVENINGS AT THE GAZEBO concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue through Aug. 16 on Wednesdays in Old City Park in Boyne City.

July 19 – Mike Dhaseleer

July 26 – Olivia Millerschin

August 2 – Steel & Wood folk band

August 9 – Matt Gabriel

August 16 – Moors and McCumber

July 19

Dan Dierdorf talk

Michigan football icon Dan Dierdorf was one of the greatest offensive linemen in history. Now Dierdorf will share reflections on his life in football during a special presentation at noon Wednesday, July 19, at the Petoskey-Bay View Country Club. Space is limited, and reservations are encouraged. To reserve your spot, contact Fred Geuder at fgeuder@hotmail.com, or by phone at (231) 487-0750. Cost is $50/includes lunch. Some tickets may be available at door but cannot be guaranteed.

July 19 & 20

D’Art for Art

This summer, Crooked Tree Arts Center will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their annual arts fundraiser, D’Art for Art. Crooked Tree Arts Center’s premier summer fundraising event once again takes place at the warehouses of Irish Boat Shop in Harbor Springs. Preview Event will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., during which guests will mingle with donating artists and participating chefs, bid on unique auction items, and get a sneak peek of the D’Art artwork. Thursday, July 20 is D’Art for Art. Beginning at 6 p.m. guests will enjoy an evening of appetizers, a seated gourmet dinner, and the closing of the auction boards, all culminating with the highly anticipated ‘d’arting’ at the end of the evening. More info at (231) 347-4337 or www.crookedtree.org.

July 25

Homeownership Fair

From 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 25 at St. Matthew Church in Boyne City—1303 Boyne Ave.—you can learn more about homeownership or building a home with Habitat for Humanity.

July 26 & Aug. 23

Need a parents night out?

Would you like to have a date night? Do you need to get some things done without the help of little hands? Could you use a parent’s night out? If you answered yes to any of these questions the East Jordan Community Church can help! They will be offering a “Parents Night Out” for the community on Wednesday, July 26th and Wednesday, August 23rd at the church, 301 Nicholls Street, East Jordan from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The kids will be well supervised and have lots of fun things to do while you are out. Please call 231-536-2299 to register we can take the first 20 kids who sign up, Dinner will be included

July 27

Liz Humphrey celebration

A Musical celebration of life of Elizabeth (Liz) Humphrey, well known area Musician who passed away in October, will be held Thursday evening 27 July at 7:00 PM at the Charlevoix First Congregational UCC Church.

Liz was a prolific composer and some of her solos, choral and instrumental compositions will be performed by her friends , as well as her favorite which was sung by Liz when she toured as a soprano recital artist with the popular Community concert series. Liz was granted a five year fellowship in voice by the Juilliard School of Music in New York where she also studied with the well known composer, Vittono Gianinni who encouraged her to continue her composition studies.

Two of her piano/organ works will be performed as well as one of her favorite Brahms piano works. Instrumentalists wishing to be a part of an ensemble are encouraged to contact Gary Stutzman, or Evelyn Wujcik @ 231-675-0857 and singers who wish to join the choral group are welcome as the flowers in May and may contact Ellen Addington @ 231-536-7018 (ASAP)

Any questions please contact

Ellen Addington @ 231-536-7018

Now – Sept. 1

Reading Contest

State Rep. Triston Cole has announced a summer reading contest for local elementary school students. The contest—whose winner will be decided in early September—records the number of books each participant reads over the course of his or her summer break on a Rep. Cole bookmark.

The winning bookmark will be drawn at random and the student will be invited to the Capitol to join Rep. Cole as Rep. for a Day. Residents in grades one through five are eligible to participate.

Students track their reading on special bookmarks distributed to schools and local libraries, dropping off completed bookmarks in boxes provided at local libraries before Sept. 1. There is no limit to the number of bookmarks submitted, however, each bookmark must be completed.

All Summer long

DEPOT TEEN CENTER

The Depot Teen Center will now be open for the summer months on Wednesday’s from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM in downtown East Jordan.

Now – Aug. 31

Free meals for students

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be provided at the site(s) listed below:

BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls

Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 31.

Boyne Valley Township Hall

2489 Railroad St. Boyne Falls, Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through August 31, 2017. Outdoor activities also provided

ONGOING EVENTS

Playgroups for kids

Playgroups for children 0-60 months and their preschool-aged siblings are offered free through the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan. Playgroups help you find out more about your child’s developmental stage; learn new games and activities to play with your child; and share ideas, parenting experiences and concerns with the playgroup facilitator and other parents. Playgroups are held: 9:00-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Jordan Valley District Library Community Room, East Jordan; 11:30-1:00 p.m. Tuesdays at First Congregational Church, Central Lake; 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays at United Methodist Church, Alanson; 9:30-11 a.m. Thursdays at Boyne District Library, Boyne City; 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays at United Methodist Church, Petoskey. A story time is also offered 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays at Central Lake District Library, Central Lake. Call (231)347-0067 or visit wrcnm.org for more information.

Wellness Wednesday

Every Wednesday from 8am-11am, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital will be hosting their “Wellness Wednesday” health screening program at the hospital’s Wellness Workshop at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix. Health screens include: Total Cholesterol, HDL, TC/HDL Ratio, Glucose Level, Body Mass Index Score, Muscle and Fat Percentages, and a Blood Pressure Reading. No fasting is required. However, if you are fasting and LDL and Triglyceride reading can also be obtained. Cost for the service is $15. Hemoglobin A1C Levels can also be done for known or borderline diabetics for an additional $10. Participants will receive all test results at the time of the screening and a “Know Your Numbers” log to track progress. A Registered Nurse will adapt health consultation and educational materials to individual results. Walk-ins only, no appointment required. For more information, call (231) 437-3482.

Boyne Food Pantry

Good Neighbors Food Pantry in Boyne City has extended its hours. The food pantry is now open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. More info at (231) 497-8677 or e-mail them at goodneighborsboyne@gmail.com. The food pantry is located at 624 State St. in Boyne City. Donations may be sent to Good Neighbors Food Pantry, PO Box 35, Boyne City, MI 49712.

AMERICAN LEGION Bingo

Tuesday Bingo Game – Boyne City American Legion 302 South Lake St. 582-7811. Come join your friends and neighbors for an inexpensive, and maybe profitable, evening of fun, entertainment and relaxation.

Play 28 games with 40 Bingos. All you need is a dobber, glue, and a plastic mat as you play all paper plus Michigan progressive jackpot. The start time 5:30 p.m.; Done around 9:15 p.m.

Yoga mondays & fridays

The Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital Wellness Workshop introduces its new Hatha Yoga Class every Monday and Friday from 7:30am-8:30am. An anatomy based practice that is suitable for any level practitioner, Hatha yoga requires no prior experience. The yoga sequences, along with breath work and relaxation techniques will assist in building strength, stamina, flexibility, balance, and increasing body awareness. The use of props, blocks, or blankets make poses easily modified to suit the individual. All levels of fitness are welcome and modifications will be provided as needed. The class is taught by Lisa Hepner is a licensed physical therapist assistant with Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital. She has been practicing and teaching yoga for more than 12 years. This class and many others are held at the hospital’s Wellness Workshop, 411 Bridge Street. Call (231) 437-3482 for more information.

chair yoga

Charlevoix Area Hospital is hosting free chair yoga classes from 11:00-11:30am every Tuesday and Thursday at the Senior Center located at 6906 Norwood Street in Charlevoix. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no appointment is necessary. Please call the Charlevoix Senior Center’s administrative office at (231) 237-0103 for further information.

FRIENDS OF THE JORDAN

Board Meetings, 3rd Thursday every month, 6:30 – 9 PM, Jordan River Watershed Center. Members & public welcome.

Red Cross Needs Donors

For information on how you can make a difference this season, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Free mammograms

McLaren Hospital Foundation and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are partnering to offer free mammograms, not just in Oct., but year-round. If you are or know a female, age 40 – 64, who is under-insured or without health insurance, call (866) 487-3100 to schedule an appointment.

Quilters wanted

The quilting group at VitalCare Hospice of Little Traverse Bay (HOLTB), of McLaren Northern Michigan, invites novice to veteran quilters to help make quilts for hospice patients. The group meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m. – noon, October – May at Hiland Cottage. More information: Barb Postelnick (231) 347-0798 or Mary Putters 347-7931. Hiland cottage is located at One Hiland Drive in Petoskey.

Loss Support Group

Grief and Loss Support Group 3rd Thursday of every month 1-2:30 p.m. Friendship Center of Emmet County -Library 1322 Anderson Road, Petoskey Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group 2nd Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hospice of Little Traverse Bay One Hiland Drive, Petoskey (231) 487-4285.

Survivors of Suicide group

Suicide prevention and awareness efforts are underway in the form of a Survivors of Suicide (SOS) group that meets monthly in both Boyne City and Petoskey. Following are meeting times and locations:

Boyne Area SOS (Survivors of Suicide Group)

1st Wed of each month

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Boyne Area Senior Center conference room

At 411 East Division St. Boyne City

For information call 231-487-4825.

Petoskey Area SOS

2nd Tuesday of each month

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Vital Care Hospice Hiland House

1 Hiland House Drive, Petoskey

Call 231-487-4825

If you have endured the loss of a loved one or close friend and would like to either be involved for personal encouragement, and/or support others needing encouragement then please contact: Janet Shepherd at jrfshepherd@charter.net, Jamie Woodall at Jamie@genesiswired.com, Marilyn Cleary at marilynkcleary@gmail.com and Lisa Clavier at lisaclavier@hotmail.com. Contact an SOS team member to learn more.