Charlevoix Conservation District increasing and improving offerings with community help— August 30, 2017
The featured photo: On Aug. 25, David Hogerheide of Trans Canada presented a check for $2,000 to the Charlevoix Conservation District for their Community Classroom Project Fund to assist them in renovating a large storage space into a multi-purpose classroom facility. Pictured here (left to right) are Trans Canada representative David Hogerheide, CCD Vice Chairman Eric Bieshlag, District Coordinator Alison Adams, District 3 County Commissioner Ron Reinhardt, and CCD MAEAP Technician Chris Anderson.
Community partners are helping make the Charlevoix Conservation District’s plans to improve and increase services a reality.
Late last week, a Trans Canada representative presented a check to the Charlevoix Conservation District for its Community Classroom Project Fund.
The conservation district, located in Boyne City, is seeking grant and private funding to assist their goal of renovating an existing large storage space into a multi-purpose classroom facility.
The project goal, as estimated by Toby Provo Residential Services, of East Jordan, will cost the district approximately $31,500 to complete.
Serving Charlevoix County since 1948, with an office in Boyne City for the last 30 years, the district offers several programs to county residents, landowners and farmers including the Michigan Agriculture and Environmental Assurance Program, the Hunting Access Program, Invasive Management, American Beachgrass, Annual Spring Tree Sale, and educational workshops for youth and adult.
The district partners with many other local and state conservation groups, both government and non-profit, as well as the Natural Resource Conservation Service on a variety of projects and issues. Conservation districts have been around since the Dust Bowl.
Districts are the go-to source for anything natural resource related. Because we are so widely distributed, approximately 77 throughout the state of Michigan, we are the first source for state and national landowner incentive programs.
Conservation districts help landowners protect the land and water resources on their land.
Though they are not funded by the state of Michigan, districts are required to exist by the state, leaving the fundraising plans up to each one and the communities it depends on.
“This year will be the 69th year the Charlevoix Conservation District has provided services to the residents of Charlevoix County,” said Alison Adams, District Manager. “In addition to continuing our services, we would also like to increase our offerings to provide more in the way of community outreach.”
She added, “We already provide a lot with very little, most conservation districts do since state funding was eliminated. This space will allow us to give back even more to the communities of Charlevoix County, reach a span of generations, and give us the visibility we need for the future of natural resource conservation.”
In 2016, Trans Canada was one of several groups CCD applied to for grant funding for the Community Classroom Building Project.
The company donated a $2,000 check to the district to go toward project funds at a check-handing ceremony on Friday Aug. 25.
Upon receiving the check, the Conservation District plans to open a Challenge Account with 5/3rd Bank for their Community Classroom Project.
Once the fund reaches their goal amount of $31,500 with the help of grants and donated funds, the building project will commence.
Once completed, the district plans to expand its existing community outreach programs, as well as expand them and add new offerings with partnering conservation groups.
For more details on the Community Classroom Project, contact Alison at 582-6193, or email her at alison.adams@macd.org.
To learn more about the Conservation District please visit www.charevoixcd.org.