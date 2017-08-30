Charlevoix Conservation District increasing and improving offerings with community help

Community partners are helping make the Charlevoix Conservation District’s plans to improve and increase services a reality. Late last week, a Trans Canada representative presented a check to the Charlevoix Conservation District for its Community Classroom Project Fund. The conservation district, located in Boyne City, is seeking grant and private funding to assist their goal of renovating an existing large storage space into a multi-purpose classroom facility.

The featured photo: On Aug. 25, David Hogerheide of Trans Canada presented a check for $2,000 to the Charlevoix Conservation District for their Community Classroom Project Fund to assist them in renovating a large storage space into a multi-purpose classroom facility. Pictured here (left to right) are Trans Canada representative David Hogerheide, CCD Vice Chairman Eric Bieshlag, District Coordinator Alison Adams, District 3 County Commissioner Ron Reinhardt, and CCD MAEAP Technician Chris Anderson.

