Charlevoix Bridge overnight closures end early

Work requiring overnight closures on the US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix was wrapped up this morning, ending the scheduled 12 overnight closures nine days early.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and contractor Anlaan Corp. finished up the portion of work on the bridge that required it to be closed to traffic for 12 consecutive nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on March 27.

No additional overnight closures of the bridge are expected for the remainder of the project, scheduled for completion by May 25.

“We are thrilled to learn MDOT was able to finish the portion of the bridge repair project that required closing the bridge overnight ahead of schedule,” said Amanda Wilkin, executive director of the Charlevoix Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It is the major route connecting the north and south sides of Charlevoix, so to have our bridge back in normal operating condition so quickly will be a great benefit to the downtown businesses, residents and visitors.”

She added, “We appreciate MDOT’s partnership and communication with our community throughout this process.”

One lane will be open in each direction for most of the remaining work.

“We understood early on that these overnight closures would be an inconvenience for the community, so we’re so pleased to end them ahead of schedule,” MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center Construction Engineer Ben Gowell said. “We’ve still got work to do on the bridge, but the impact to traffic should be minimal.”

On four nights closer to the completion of the project, lane closures under flag control will be needed while contractors repair the bridge approaches.

The work is part of a $1.9 million investment to repair the bridge substructure and steel, as well as upgrade the electrical and mechanical components.

The project also includes replacing the traffic warning gates and the electrical switches needed to ensure the bridge operates smoothly and properly, reconstructing the bridge approaches, and painting the steel superstructure.

Project map: http://bit.ly/2mVdpcy.