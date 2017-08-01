Charlevoix and Emmet counties school supplies drive returns

The extra expenses associated with the start of school each year are difficult for many …

The extra expenses associated with the start of school each year are difficult for many families.

Char-Em United Way (CEUW) is asking the community to collect and donate school supplies to make this school year a successful one for every child.

Char-Em United Way will host its annual school supply drive beginning Aug. 14, and wrapping up on Friday Sept. 1.

On the first, school buses will be at Walmart in Petoskey and K-Mart in Charlevoix from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the community to fill with school supplies for local children in need.

“We want to make sure that every child has the supplies needed to succeed in school,” said Jenny Leslie, Program Manager at Char-Em United Way.

“The Char-Em Intermediate School District is still averaging almost 50% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch and many local children are in need of the basics like pens, pencils, paper and scissors.”

To make it easy for people to give, select businesses throughout Charlevoix and Emmet Counties have donation containers available through Sept. 1.

DONATION LOCATIONS:

Charlevoix State Bank – Cvx

Family Fares – Boyne, Cvx, EJ

D&W Fresh Market – Petoskey

Dollar General – Alanson

Harbor Springs IGA

Mitchell Graphics – Petoskey

Petoskey News-Review

The UPS Store – Petoskey

Wojan Windows – Charlevoix

Shoppers can get a list of suggested school supplies at CEUW’s website http://www.charemunitedway.org/stuff-bus.

The distribution of school supplies to students in need will be based upon free and reduced lunch numbers and the supplies will be delivered directly to each school district in the two county area where school administrators can pass them out as needed. Want to help sort the supplies for

distribution?

Register to help at Volunteer Connections

Monetary donations will also be accepted. These will be shared with the schools so that they may purchase supplies for which they have the most need.

Donations can be mailed to Char-Em United Way, PO Box 1701, Petoskey, MI 49770 with Stuff the Bus noted, or use donation boxes at each location during the event.

For more information, contact Char-Em United Way at 487-1006 or info@charemunitedway.org