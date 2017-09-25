Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Broken window, threatening message prompt lockdown and police investigation at Boyne City High School

Broken window, threatening message prompt lockdown and police investigation at Boyne City High School

— September 25, 2017

Boyne City Public Schools officials have declared the high school building safe to enter following investigation by local and state law enforcement.

According to Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little, the high school was off-limits early Monday morning Sept. 25.

“Prior to school starting this morning, it was discovered by Boyne (City Public Schools) maintenance staff that items were thrown through a first-floor window at Boyne City High School,” Little stated. “A message was attached to the items containing threatening language. Upon discovery, a decision was made to lock-down the high school so staff and students would not enter the building.”
Staff and students followed safety protocols and reported to the middle school until law enforcement completed a safety inspection.

Boyne City Police Department and Charlevoix County Sheriff Office were on-site to conduct a visual inspection and review surveillance video.

The Michigan State Police Canine Unit was also called in to finish the inspection.

“After visual and canine inspection of the BCHS, it was determined by law enforcement that the building was safe for student re-entry,” stated Little. “BCPS appreciates the collected manner in which staff and students handled this disruption in the normal operation of the school day, as well as, the support of law enforcement.”
He added, “The matter is still being investigated and anyone with information about the person committing this crime should contact school officials or the Boyne City Police Department.”

