Boyne’s Henry Wolf joins Rep. Cole’s team

State Representative Triston Cole is pleased to announce Boyne City native Henry Wolf has joined his staff as director of constituent relations.

Wolf attended Boyne City Public Schools until moving to Saginaw where he graduated from Nouvel Catholic Central High School.

Wolf earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Central Michigan University and enjoys hiking and swimming in his spare time.

“Boyne has always been my true home,” Wolf said, “My family still owns the home that I grew up in located in downtown Boyne City.

“It is an honor to work for the people of Northern Michigan and I am looking forward to joining Rep. Cole’s team.”

Henry has prior experience in both the House and Senate and will serve as an advocate for the citizens of Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix and Oscoda counties.

Wolf officially began his new position in Rep. Cole’s office on Monday, Jan. 30 and will primarily focus on aiding constituents on a variety of issues.