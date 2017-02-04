Boyne’s Got Talent tonight, Saturday Feb. 4

At 7 p.m. tonight, Saturday Feb. 4, Boyne City High School student council will present the sixth annual Boyne’s Got Talent variety show.

Bring the whole family for music, humor and lots of fun!

Admission to the event is a $5 for all ages. The show will be held in the school’s performing arts center, located at 1035 Boyne Ave., in Boyne City.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three acts, which will include performers from elementary through high school.

Here are photos of some of previous events: