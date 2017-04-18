Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne's Fitzpatrick retires; April 20 forum on new coach search

Boyne's Fitzpatrick retires; April 20 forum on new coach search

April 18, 2017

After coaching the Boyne City High School Boy’s Basketball Program for most of the 1990s and the Girl’s Program during the 2000s, Coach Kevin Fitzpatrick is stepping down from his position as Girl’s Varsity Basketball Coach.

 

Coach Fitzpatrick has been a great leader and role model for all of the student-athletes that he has coached over the years and has provided great service to the Boyne City Public Schools and the Boyne City community.

Coach Fitzpatrick started his run in 1990-91 as an assistant to Varsity Boy’s Coach Rob Neu. This began a period of success for boy’s basketball which spanned throughout the 1990s

Boyne City won MHSAA District Championships in 91, 93, 97, and 98. Coach Fitzpatrick took over as head coach in 1993-1994 and remained in that position through the 2000-2001 season.

Boyne City won the Lake Michigan Division of the Great Northern Conference in 1995-96 and won the Lake Michigan Conference Championship in 1997-98.

During this run Coach Fitzpatrick coached standout Jason Rozycki who went on to earn a scholarship and star at NCAA Division I Oakland University.

Coach Fitzpatrick had at least 4 boys go on to play college basketball.

Coach Fitzpatrick returned to coaching at Boyne City High School during the 2008-09 season as an assistant coach for the girls Varsity Team under his former player Jim Brown.

He then took over as head coach in 2011-12 and has remained in that position for the last 6 seasons. At least 3 of the girls he coached went on to play college basketball.

Throughout both stints of coaching with the Boyne City Boy’s and Girl’s programs he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to Boyne City High School students.

He has also maintained a positive reputation among other coaches and officials for his hard work, fairness and dedication to the program.

According to Athletic Director John Hertel, “Boyne City High School would like to extend its gratitude to Coach Fitzpatrick for all of the time and energy he has put into the development of the youth of the Boyne City Public Schools.”

Coach Fitzpatrick’s wife Sheri added, “Far more important than the wins and losses are the relationships and friendships that have formed over the years. Some of our best friends are his former players and assistant coaches. The notes, cards and kind words of former players and parents are cherished. Being able to have a positive impact and teach valuable life lessons is what it’s always been about for him. Basketball was just the means to that end.”

As a result of Coach Fitzpatrick stepping down, Boyne City High School currently has an opening for Varsity Girl’s Basketball Coach.

There will be a 45-minute community forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 20 in the BCHS Media Center for community members to express what you want in the next girls varsity coach.

Those interested in applying for the position should contact Athletic Director John Hertel at jhertel@boyne.k12.mi.us or call (231) 439-8132.

 

