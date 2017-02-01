Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos

The Boyne City High School wrestling teams traveled on Jan. 27 (JV) and 28 (Varsity) to …

The Boyne City High School wrestling teams traveled on Jan. 27 (JV) and 28 (Varsity) to Gaylord High School for their largest meet so far this year, consisting of over 25 teams.

This photo gallery shows some of the highlights from the recent wrestling meets in Gaylord.

In the junior varsity wrestling tournament, Dom Culver finished in first place, Aurelius Krumholz finished in second, Neal Hautz also took a second-place finish in his weight class, David Shaler finished in third, and Logan Culver was unable to place.

In the varsity tournament, Trevor Westcoat finished second in his weight class, Chanler Turnbull took fourth, Spencer Joles placed in sixth, Ryan Hautz made seventh place, and AJ South was unable to place.