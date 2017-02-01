Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
February 1, 2017 - Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos
February 1, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder meets Netanyahu, speaks at Cybertech Conference on Israel trip
January 31, 2017 - Boyne joint boards talk housing, police, open space, pavilion, and more
January 31, 2017 - Boyne City Commission Jan. 24 coverage
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017
January 31, 2017 - Boyne library February events
January 31, 2017 - McLaren Charlevoix named in top 100 Critical Access Hospitals
January 30, 2017 - #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1
January 27, 2017 - Boyne Library MLK Day events in photos
January 27, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel
January 24, 2017 - 2017 Boyne chamber awards in photos
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
January 24, 2017 - Boyne planners consider 7.8-acre rezone for housing project
January 24, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8
January 24, 2017 - OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?
January 24, 2017 - Michigan Legislature begins again
January 24, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings
January 24, 2017 - LifeTree Café discussion on evil, Jan. 29
January 23, 2017 - #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25
Home / Featured / News / Photo Galleries / Sports / Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos

Boyne varsity and JV Gaylord wrestling meet photos

— February 1, 2017

The Boyne City High School wrestling teams traveled on Jan. 27 (JV) and 28 (Varsity) to Gaylord High School for their largest meet so far this year, consisting of over 25 teams.

This photo gallery shows some of the highlights from the recent wrestling meets in Gaylord.

In the junior varsity wrestling tournament, Dom Culver finished in first place, Aurelius Krumholz finished in second, Neal Hautz also took a second-place finish in his weight class, David Shaler finished in third, and Logan Culver was unable to place.

In the varsity tournament, Trevor Westcoat finished second in his weight class, Chanler Turnbull took fourth, Spencer Joles placed in sixth, Ryan Hautz made seventh place, and AJ South was unable to place.

 

