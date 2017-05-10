Boyne Valley Lions Club turns 50— May 10, 2017
STORY AND PHOTOS BY CHRIS FAULKNOR, PUBLISHER
The Boyne Valley Lions Club celebrated fifty years since being chartered in 1967 with a dinner held on May 2 at Sommerset Pointe Yacht Club.
The event was attended by representatives from the Boyne City Rotary Club, Boyne Area Kiwanis Club and Lions District 11E2 Governor Carol Athan hailing from Lewiston. Note: Subscribers can view the story as well as a photo gallery of the event.
“As we celebrated our 50th Anniversary the other night, I was humbled by the long-standing members who have been with us since the beginning,” said Boyne Valley Lions Club member and King Lion Peter Moss. “These folks provide us with a reminder of how important service clubs are to a community.”
He added, “I’m proud to be a Lion as so many of these other members are for what we’ve done in the past 50 years and what I hope we can do in the next 50 years.”
Highlights of the evening included photo albums dating from the eighties and members reminiscing of their years of service.
Charter Member Rex Judkins recalled bringing a well-known physician to the Boyne area.
“The Lions Club put up a billboard alongside the highway looking for a family doctor for Boyne City, and that’s how Dr. Mansfield came to us,” said Judkins.
Decades later, Mansfield recalls having delivered over 1,500 babies and still runs the Boyne Area Free Clinic.
Other key projects over the years have included white cane drives to help the blind, operating a concessions trailer at the football games and other local events, and tens of thousands of dollars given to causes within the community.
The Boyne Valley Lions Club meets each Wednesday at noon at the Boyne District Library.
Anyone interested in joining should call membership chair Cliff Carey at (231) 582-7861.
Lions Club member Peter Moss addresses the club at its anniversary dinner.