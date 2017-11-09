Boyne Valley Garden Club Christmas wreath, garland sale

Once again it’s time to order your holiday wreaths and garland from the Boyne Valley …

Once again it’s time to order your holiday wreaths and garland from the Boyne Valley Garden Club.

Their beautiful wreaths are handcrafted of Balsam Fir, White Pine & Cedar.

Warm up your home or business with one of these wonderfully fragrant traditional symbols of the holiday season.

Or share the joy with friends, families, customers and employees by presenting one of these custom fresh wreaths as a gift.

Did you know that it’s the money from our three fundraisers that make the 14 gardens around town so beautiful?

For more information contact Cyndy at ctonkavich@gmail.com

Orders and payments are due Saturday Nov. 11.