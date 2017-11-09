Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Valley Garden Club Christmas wreath, garland sale

— November 9, 2017
Once again it’s time to order your holiday wreaths and garland from the Boyne Valley Garden Club.
Their beautiful wreaths are handcrafted of Balsam Fir, White Pine & Cedar.
Warm up your home or business with one of these wonderfully fragrant traditional symbols of the holiday season.
Or share the joy with friends, families, customers and employees by presenting one of these custom fresh wreaths as a gift.
Did you know that it’s the money from our three fundraisers that make the 14 gardens around town so beautiful?
For more information contact Cyndy at ctonkavich@gmail.com.
Orders and payments are due Saturday Nov. 11.

